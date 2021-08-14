Class A football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

4. Elkhorn South (10-2)

The Storm are to the point where they will reload, not rebuild, most seasons. They lost good linemen, but Maverick Noonan, Chase Emsick, Gabe Whitten, Josh Fee and Noah Bustard are back. Koy Wilke, the only returning two-way starter, is a hybrid on each side. Will Skradis saw decent playing time at QB but faces competition for the starting job.

5. Lincoln Southeast (8-1)

An offensive line that brings back all but one tackle will be blocking for leading rushing Max Buettenback. Husker pledge Jake Appleget is a two-way starter at wideout and linebacker. He and junior defensive end Teitum Tuioti will lead the defense.

6. Lincoln East (7-3)

With prolific quarterback Noah Walters among 10 returning starters, coach John Gingery said the offense “should pick up where we left off. Our defense should be better.” Cooper Erikson becomes Walters’ top target. Luke Greisen, another wideout, is a good cover man on a defense that returns six starters.

7. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3)