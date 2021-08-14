Class A football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class B football, plus players to watch and notable games.
* * *
TOP 10
1. Bellevue West (6-1)
Most of the boxes are checked for the Thunderbirds as a state title favorite — national-level recruits (Kaden Helms, Micah Riley), quarterbacks (returner Luke Johannsen, future Power Fiver Daniel Kaelin), leading rusher (Les Richardson), seven starters back on defense. The early exit in last year’s playoffs to Kearney still burns.
2. Omaha Westside (12-0)
Playing for a repeat title is possible for the Warriors despite graduation losses. Leading rusher Dominic Rezac, fullback Cole Haberman, wide receivers Grant Guyett and Jack Wimmer and quarterback Kolby Brown will work with a mostly new offensive line that will have Jack James as a three-year starter. Tommy Connelly switched to middle linebacker after two years as an outside LB. The sophomore class is deep and talented.
3. Millard South (8-2)
It’s senior Gage Stenger’s year at quarterback, and the Kansas State pledge should keep the offense humming. Christian Nash got late-season starts at running back and state champion wrestler Antrell Taylor is a three-year starter. Wideout/linebacker Jake Gassaway is a Northern Illinois pledge.
4. Elkhorn South (10-2)
The Storm are to the point where they will reload, not rebuild, most seasons. They lost good linemen, but Maverick Noonan, Chase Emsick, Gabe Whitten, Josh Fee and Noah Bustard are back. Koy Wilke, the only returning two-way starter, is a hybrid on each side. Will Skradis saw decent playing time at QB but faces competition for the starting job.
5. Lincoln Southeast (8-1)
An offensive line that brings back all but one tackle will be blocking for leading rushing Max Buettenback. Husker pledge Jake Appleget is a two-way starter at wideout and linebacker. He and junior defensive end Teitum Tuioti will lead the defense.
6. Lincoln East (7-3)
With prolific quarterback Noah Walters among 10 returning starters, coach John Gingery said the offense “should pick up where we left off. Our defense should be better.” Cooper Erikson becomes Walters’ top target. Luke Greisen, another wideout, is a good cover man on a defense that returns six starters.
7. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3)
Strong points for the Junior Jays will be their offensive line, running backs (Jack Stessman ran for 950 yards last year), secondary and defensive line. Passing game will have a new quarterback throwing to new receivers.
8. Millard West (2-7)
Coach Kirk Peterson said “a complete rebuild is needed. About everything that could possibly go wrong in 2020 did, but we’re going to learn from it and be better in 2021.” Small senior and junior classes. Offense returns six, including the coach’s son, Brody, at quarterback.
9. Omaha Burke (DNP)
The Bulldogs are back in business after last year’s OPS shutdown. Devon Jackson is a future Power Five linebacker. New quarterback Cooper Katskee is a senior transfer from Cherry Creek in Denver. Griffin Johnson, 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, is among the linemen talent.
10. Kearney (5-5)
Four returning starters, but most of the 13 lettermen have substantial game experience. Kaden Miller is back at wide receiver and defensive back.
RETURNING ALL-STATERS
Micah Riley, Bellevue West, 6-6/285, Sr., TE
Announced last month that he’s Auburn bound.
Les Richardson, Bellevue West, 6-2/205, Sr., RB
Averaged 177 yards rushing in seven games.
Jake Appleget, Lincoln Southeast, 6-4/215, Sr., WR-LB
Committed to NU.
OTHERS TO WATCH
Deshawn Woods, Omaha Central, 6-5/285, Sr., OL-DL
Committed to Missouri in July.
Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke, 6-3/200, Sr., WR-OLB
He’s the top uncommitted player left in the state.
Kaden Helms, Bellevue West, 6-6/220, Sr., WR
Is the state’s first Oklahoma-bound player in 50 years.
Ernest Hausmann, Columbus, 6-4/215, Sr., LB
Accepted an offer from NU in March.
Zane Flores, Gretna, 6-2/180, Jr., QB
Threw for 1,926 yards as a sophomore.
Noah Walters, Lincoln East, 6-1/190, Sr., QB
Averaged 275 yards passing a game.
Gage Stenger, Millard South, 6-2/195, Sr., QB-DB
K-State pledge will be the Patriots’ full-time quarterback for the first time.
Noteworthy games
Aug. 26
Omaha Burke at Bellevue West (2020, DNP): First game for Burke since 2019 comes against No. 1.
Aug. 27
Omaha Westside vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (2020, OW 42-0): Prep tries to derail the Warriors’ 12-game winning streak right off the bat.
Sept. 2
Elkhorn South at Millard South (2020, MS 17-14): This is getting to be a good rivalry.
Sept. 16
Millard South at Bellevue West (202, BW 49-29): The Patriots are the highest-ranked team on West’s schedule.
Sept. 17
Omaha North at Burke (2020, DNP): The two best teams in OPS.
Sept. 23
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast at Seacrest (2020, LSE 24-12): The two best teams in Lincoln meeting on a Thursday night.
Sept. 24
Bellevue West at Kearney (2020, BW 49-14, K 41-40 in OT): First road trip since 2019 for Bellevue West comes against the team that ruined its 2020.
Oct. 1
Westside vs. Millard North at Buell (2020, WS 44-14): What will the Mustangs have left after another brutal early-season schedule?
Oct. 22
Lincoln East vs. Creighton Prep (2020, DNP): Playoff seedings will be on the line as Prep tries to slow East slinger Noah Walters.
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast (2020, ES 28-7 in playoffs): Last year’s regular-season game gave way to the expanded playoffs.