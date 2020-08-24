Class A football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Below you'll find more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class A football, plus players to watch and notable games:

Top 10

1. Omaha Westside (10-3): The last time college recruiters banged this much on the Warriors’ door was 1982, which also was the last time Westside was state champ. Coach Brett Froendt’s team tasted the state final atmosphere last year, and it wants all the spoils if the season does end in Memorial Stadium.

2. Millard South (10-2): The Patriots could get a second chance against Westside after their semifinal loss in 2019. Air Force quarterback commit TJ Urban is one of seven third-year starters for coach Andy Means. Some reloading of the lines is needed. Taekwon Johnson is the new running back.

3. Bellevue West (13-0): Find the right quarterback and coach Mike Huffman’s Thunderbirds could be repeat champs. So much talent at receiver and tight end. For a change, the West defense could be ahead of the offense in development. All three linebackers, including All-Nebraska pick Jack McDonnell, are back and that lets Ryan Rogers move up to defensive end.