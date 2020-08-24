Class A football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Below you'll find more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class A football, plus players to watch and notable games:
Top 10
1. Omaha Westside (10-3): The last time college recruiters banged this much on the Warriors’ door was 1982, which also was the last time Westside was state champ. Coach Brett Froendt’s team tasted the state final atmosphere last year, and it wants all the spoils if the season does end in Memorial Stadium.
2. Millard South (10-2): The Patriots could get a second chance against Westside after their semifinal loss in 2019. Air Force quarterback commit TJ Urban is one of seven third-year starters for coach Andy Means. Some reloading of the lines is needed. Taekwon Johnson is the new running back.
3. Bellevue West (13-0): Find the right quarterback and coach Mike Huffman’s Thunderbirds could be repeat champs. So much talent at receiver and tight end. For a change, the West defense could be ahead of the offense in development. All three linebackers, including All-Nebraska pick Jack McDonnell, are back and that lets Ryan Rogers move up to defensive end.
4. Millard West (11-1): Coach Kirk Peterson calls this “a typical year for the Wildcats.” It’s a new group of seniors who have played at every level, now they get their chance under the lights. James Conway is one of the few two-way starters. Jacob Jones gets first crack at quarterback.
5. Elkhorn South (7-4): The Storm’s push in 2020 starts with their offensive line push. NU commit Teddy Prochazka, Cooper Taylor and Isaac Zatechka are third-year starting seniors. Pass rusher Makhi Nelson-Douglas is one of six quarterback candidates and coach Guy Rosenberg will find spots for them all.
6. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-4): The Junior Jays have nine returning starters on defense, and coach Tim Johnk expects them to improve. In its 2019 losses, Prep gave up an average of 46.5 points a game. The offensive backfield will have some newcomers. Tight end AJ Rollins will help any quarterback.
7. Lincoln Southeast (9-2): Graduation means coach Ryan Gottula has holes to plug on the offensive line and on a defense with only three returning starters. He said it’s a strong senior class and the program’s JV and freshman teams were undefeated. Cornerback Derek Branch leads the defense.
8. Grand Island (9-2): Coach Jeff Tomlin said there are battles for the 17 open starting spots. Jaden Jurgensmier or Kytan Fyfe are battling at quarterback. Nose guard Daylon Keolavone was the Islanders’ No. 2 tackler who also will start at fullback.
9. Kearney (7-3): Like the two schools ahead of it in the preseason rankings, the Bearcats fill their lineup with seniors. Five starters return, including Jack Johnson at linebacker, Carter Krause on the offensive line and Gabe Van Winkle on the defensive line.
10. Millard North (4-6): After a couple of lean years, the Mustangs look to be improved with 11 returning starters. Juniors Ben Weindel and Brandon Lundquist have started at quarterback. There’s some beef in the lines again. As usual, 37-year coach Fred Petito said, “We will be competitive.”
Returning all-staters
Cade Haberman
Omaha Westside, OL, 6-2, 270, Sr.
One of the Warriors’ best linemen in 30 years is headed for Northern Illinois.
Teddy Prochazka
Elkhorn South, OL-DE, 6-9, 300, Sr.
Nebraska line commit became a defensive force as a junior.
Cole Payton
Omaha Westside, QB, 6-3, 215, Sr.
Third-year starter is heading for North Dakota State.
Jack McDonnell
Bellevue West, LB, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Leader of a defense that came into its own in 2019.
Avante Dickerson
Om. Westside, DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.
Minnesota won the recruiting battle for this defensive specialist.
Keagan Johnson
Bellevue West, WR, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Iowa commit will be the T-Birds’ top target in the passing game.
Patrick Foley
Om. Cre. Prep, P/K, 6-2, 180, Sr.
Holds an offer to punt at Arkansas.
Cole Lammel
Millard South, K, 5-10, 155, Sr.
Can be the difference in big games for the Patriots.
Others to watch
Micah Riley
Bellevue West, TE, 6-5, 220, Jr.
Already a highly sought recruiting prize in the 2022 class.
TJ Urban
Millard South, QB, 6-1, 193, Sr.
Air Force snagged this double 1,000-yard man.
AJ Rollins
Omaha Creighton Prep, TE-DE, 6-6, 230, Sr.
Holds offers from Nebraska and Missouri.
Koby Bretz
Om. Westside WR-DB 6-3, 180, Sr.
NU is the latest to offer the former high school diver.
Noteworthy games
Om. Creighton Prep at Om. Westside
Aug. 27 • 2019: Westside won 49-21, 23-13
Prep hasn’t played since that playoff loss to the Warriors.
Millard South at Elkhorn South
Sept. 4 • 2019: Millard South won 26-21
The host Storm could start the year with all three Millards.
Lincoln SE at Lincoln SW
Sept. 4 • 2019: Southeast won 28-0
Could Lincoln’s biggest draw game be played at Memorial Stadium?
Bellevue West at Om. Creighton Prep
Sept. 10 • Didn’t play in 2019
The first of what could be five straight rated opponents for Bellevue West.
Millard South at Millard West
Sept. 11 • 2019: Millard West won 25-14
All three Millards have front-loaded power schedules.
Bellevue West at Millard South
Sept. 18 • Didn’t play in 2019
As it stands, this is a 2-vs.-3 ratings matchup.
Omaha Westside at Grand Island
Sept. 25 • Didn’t play in 2019
First meeting since 2015.
Millard West at Bellevue West
Oct. 9 • 2019: Bellevue West won 37-30
Last year’s semifinal was the de facto title game.
Grand Island at Kearney
Oct. 23 • 2019: Grand Island won 32-31
Game moved from season opener to the end of the regular season.
