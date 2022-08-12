Class A football: With running back Te'Shaun Porter, Omaha North could have another historic season

Te'Shaun Porter had to wait until 2021 to show what he could do.

But Larry Martin saw well before that how his running back was developing.

"Just to watch his work ethic in the weight room, you saw a very dynamic young man," said Martin, Omaha North's coach since 2000.

But the Vikings had to develop away from the football field during the fall of 2020, when Omaha Public Schools suspended all athletics at the start of the school year due to COVID-19. North's season was canceled.

When Porter finally took the field as a junior last season, he made up for lost time.

He was one of the top running backs in Class A, rushing for 1,610 yards and 18 touchdowns on 265 carries in 12 games. And like his team, Porter got better as the season went on.

"He's a big dude to bring down all night long," Martin said. "He's got good pad level. He's strong, durable. As he's getting more knowledgeable about the different kinds of (defensive) fronts, he's getting a better feel for (the position) with his vision."

North, meanwhile, experienced one of the most up-and-down rides in the state.

The Vikings finished 6-6, despite losing their first five games in 2021. They then won six straight — including two playoff games on the road. The season ended with a loss to Gretna in the state semifinal.

The five early losses included four to eventual playoff teams. The second game during that stretch was a 39-22 setback to Omaha Westside, which has played in the past three state finals.

Porter finished with 138 yards on 24 carries that night. And that's when Martin realized he had someone special in the backfield.

"The Westside game was a big one for him," the coach said. "That was the one where I said, 'OK, we have ourselves a pony here,'" Martin said. "He made a couple of runs and housed one against them, and we knew it was a very quality opponent."

Porter then had five straight 100-yard games to end the regular season, including a 37-carry, 290-yard effort against Fremont.

"Once we got into districts, he played extremely, extremely well," Martin said.

That prepared him for the playoffs. And North's historic run.

Porter scored three touchdowns in a 49-42 upset of Millard South. The Patriots were the top seed and undefeated at the time. It's the only time in the state's largest class that a 16 seed knocked out the No. 1 seed.

The Vikings did it again the next week, winning 35-34 at North Platte as the tailback had 184 yards and three scores on 34 carries.

"Last year he just got better and better," Martin said. "Better vision, more confidence. He's got a good feel for it. We just need to keep building on his strengths."

Martin has coached all sorts of All-Nebraska backs in recent years, from smaller, quicker runners like Calvin Strong and Milton Sargbah to big bruisers like Jordan Strong.

At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Porter is a more prototypical back who has improved his durability and shown breakaway speed. The Vikings will lean on him early in the season as they start mostly a new offensive line.

"He's got to be patient, knowing this will be a work in progress," Martin said.

Porter also is looking to be the next North back to play at the collegiate level.

Martin said Porter has a lot of Division II offers right now, but "he's just going to see how the season plays out. He has a big upside to him."

GAMES TO WATCH

Bellevue West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep at Burke Stadium: Aug. 19, BW won 28-22 in 2021. Big test for West’s rebuilt offensive line.

Omaha Westside vs. Omaha Creighton Prep at Burke Stadium: Aug. 26, Westside won 23-8 in 2021. Season opener for Westside; Second game for Prep.

Bellevue West vs. Omaha North at Kinnick Stadium: Aug. 26, didn't play in 2021. Same scenario as Westside-Prep.

Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast at Seacrest Field: Aug. 26, ES won 21-10 in 2021. Gunnar (Gottula) vs. Maverick (Noonan), a colossal collision?

Millard South at Elkhorn South: Sept. 2, MS won 33-7 in 2021. Both teams are breaking in new quarterbacks.

Bellevue West at Omaha Westside: Sept. 9, Westside won 41-26 in 2021. Buy a program — plenty of new names (transfers).

Omaha Creighton Prep at Gretna: Sept. 9, didn't play in 2021. First-time meeting could have a playoff repeat.

Gretna at Millard South: Sept. 15, didn't play in 2021. Teams last met in 2019.

Bellevue West at Gretna: Sept. 30, didn't play in 2021. Showcase of future FBS quarterbacks: West's Daniel Kaelin and Oklahoma State commit Zane Flores of Gretna.

Grand Island at Kearney: Sept. 30, Kearney won 38-35 in 2021. A rare midseason slot for this rivalry game.

Kearney at Omaha Westside: Oct. 7, didn't play in 2021. Bearcats could be Westside’s first ranked opponent in a month.

Millard South at Omaha Westside: Oct. 13, didn't play in 2021. Westside is the Patriots’ only Metro opponent after Gretna.

Omaha North at Elkhorn South: Oct. 21, didn't play in 2021. The bookends to North’s schedule contain its strongest opposition.

— By Stu Pospisil

RETURNING ALL-STATERS

Tristan Alvano (Omaha Westside, 6-0/160, Sr., K): Among the nation’s top kicker prospects.

Caleb Benning (Omaha Westside, 5-11/180, Jr., DB/WR): Power Five prospect, will see more snaps on offense.

Zane Flores (Gretna, 6-3/195, Sr., QB): Oklahoma State pledge is after passing records.

Mason Goldman (Gretna, 6-6/240, Sr., OL): An anchor of both Dragon lines.

Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast, 6-6/285, Sr., L): Husker pledge is a two-way starter.

Maverick Noonan (Elkhorn South, 6-5/240, Sr., DL): Husker commit was Storm’s MVP on D.

Sam Sledge (Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-4/270, Sr., OL): Fourth-year starter is NU-bound.

Others to watch

Malachi Coleman (Lincoln East, 6-5/190, Sr., WR/DE): Considered the state’s No. 1 prospect.

Dae’Vonn Hall (Bellevue West, 6-2/185, Jr., WR): His time to be West’s key receiver.

Christian Jones (Omaha Westside, 6-3/210, So., OLB/TE): Transfer from Omaha Burke is a Power Five prospect.

Danny Kaelin (Bellevue West, 6-2/195, Jr., QB): Live-armed passer is showing improved mobility.

Beni Ngoyi (Lincoln High, 6-4/195, Sr., WR): Recently pledged to Iowa State.

Tyson Terry (Omaha North, 6-3/280, So., L): State heavyweight champ started both ways as a freshman.

— By Stu Pospisil