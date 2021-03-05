 Skip to main content
Class A: Fremont defeats Millard South to advance to Tigers' first ever state final
BASKETBALL

Class A: Fremont defeats Millard South to advance to Tigers' first ever state final

McCabe, Belt

Fremont's Taylor McCabe drives down the court with Millard South's Megan Belt guarding her.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — In the highest-scoring Class A semifinal ever, Fremont broke the final tie early in the final quarter then staggered to the finish to make the state championship game for the first time in school history.

Fremont beat Millard South 70-64. The No. 3 Tigers meet No. 1 Lincoln Pius X at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Iowa pledge Taylor McCabe had a basket and a three-point play sandwiched around a basket by Sarah Shepard for a 63-58 lead.

The Tigers increased their lead to 67-62 with 2:06 left, then lost McCabe to her fifth foul and missed 5 of 6 free throws before McKenna Murphy finally nailed down the win with two free throws.

Lemon, McCabe

Millard South's Khloe Lemon fails to guard Fremont's Taylor McCabe as she goes up for a basket.

“I felt pretty good when it was a two-possession game, but it did make me a little bit nervous when we missed a couple of free throws down the stretch," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “That’s a character-builder, though, to come out and win a game like that. You know where you take a lot of punches throughout the game.

“Every different player tonight wanted it so bad and played so hard defensively.”

Charli Earth had 14 points and Macy Bryant and Sarah Shepard 13 apiece for 23-3 Fremont. Alexa Finkenbiner and Cora Olson led No. 2 Millard South (24-2) with 15 points apiece. Mya Babbitt had 14 and Khloe Lemon 13.

Millard South hurt itself with 20 turnovers, including seven in the final period.

Fremont has lost twice to Pius this season.

“We’ve really wanted a chance at Pius," Flynn said. “They've got a great team. Alexis Markowski is hard to stop. She had 22 and 42 the two times we played. Both games we were ahead going into the fourth quarter.

“So we really like our chances. We think we've got some things that we can try to do. We're not going to stop Murkowski but I think as a team I think we can hopefully outscore them.”

Fremont (23-3)............18  22  16  14—70

Milard South (24-2).....18  19  19    8—64

F: Taylor McCabe 18, Charli Earth 14, Sarah Shepard 13, Macy Bryant 13, McKenna Murphy 7, Emmalee Shepard 3, Isabella Keaton 2.

MS: Alexa Finkenbiner 15, Cora Olsen 15, Mya Babbitt 14, Khloe Lemon 13, Miranda Kelly 5, Megan Belt 3.

Nebraska girls state basketball Friday

stu.pospisil@owh.com

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

