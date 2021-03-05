Class A: Fremont defeats Millard South to advance to Tigers' first ever state final

LINCOLN — In the highest-scoring Class A semifinal ever, Fremont broke the final tie early in the final quarter then staggered to the finish to make the state championship game for the first time in school history.

Fremont beat Millard South 70-64. The No. 3 Tigers meet No. 1 Lincoln Pius X at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Iowa pledge Taylor McCabe had a basket and a three-point play sandwiched around a basket by Sarah Shepard for a 63-58 lead.

The Tigers increased their lead to 67-62 with 2:06 left, then lost McCabe to her fifth foul and missed 5 of 6 free throws before McKenna Murphy finally nailed down the win with two free throws.

“I felt pretty good when it was a two-possession game, but it did make me a little bit nervous when we missed a couple of free throws down the stretch," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “That’s a character-builder, though, to come out and win a game like that. You know where you take a lot of punches throughout the game.

“Every different player tonight wanted it so bad and played so hard defensively.”