Class A: Fremont girls advance to state semifinals after defeating North Platte

Fremont made 11 shots from behind the arc against North Platte, with McCabe sinking five. Her 3-pointer with 1:12 left in the third quarter started the running clock.
Next up for Fremont is a semifinal against the Patriots, which will match the top two scoring teams in Class A. Millard South averages 71 points and the Tigers average 70.
"I think it's a game a lot of people are looking forward to," Flynn said. "Both teams like to get up and down the court."
Gracie Haneborg led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Carly Purdy had 12.
North Platte (16-7)......11 8 8 10—37 Fremont (22-3)............20 23 22 7—72
NP: Clancy Brown 9, Gracie Haneborg 16, Carly Purdy 12.
F: Margaret McClain 3, Taylor McCabe 23, Emmalee Sheppard 3, Bella Keaton 8, McKenna Murphy 2, Sarah Shepard 11, Charli Earth 16, Macy Bryant 6.
Nebraska girls state basketball Tuesday
Lincoln East's Haley Peterson pushes past Millard South's Mya Babbitt to shoot a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt drives down the court as Lincoln East's Haley Peterson guards her at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Haley Peterson receives a pass from teammate Matalynn Campbell despite being guarded by Millard South's Mya Babbitt at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Megan Belt dribbles down the court with Lincoln East's Matalynn Campbell along side her at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt fights for the ball with Lincoln East's Zoie Armstrong at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner prepares to attempt a basket as Lincoln East's Matalynn Campbell (32) and Ella Laessig (33) guard her at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East cheerleader Taylor Courtney cheers as the Lincoln East girls basketball starting players are introduced at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's head coach Bryce Meyers gets frustrated at the beginning of the game against Lincoln East at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's head coach Dennis Prichard watches as the girls basketball team plays against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Chase Kavanaugh, Morgan Witherspoon, Drake Heywood and Ethan Schainost show frustration after a foul is made against Lincoln East at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Tracy Olsen cheers for his daughter Cora Olsen at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen pushes past Lincoln East's Olivia Kugler (4) and Lillie Shaw (22) at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central fan records the play and cheers on the girls basketball team by holding up a sign at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Jones drives towards the hoop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's head coach Michael Kroupa watches as the Central girls basketball team brings the ball down the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's head coach Jeff Rump looks at the scoreboard at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Nyanuar Pal steals the ball from Lincoln Southwest's Skylar Pieper as she attempts a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Jones jumps to shoot a basket as Lincoln Southwest's Mckenna Rathbun attempts to block her at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kate Dilsaver jumps to shoot a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Nyanuar Pal fights to keep possession of the ball away from Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Taryn Ling jumps to attempt to steal from Omaha Central's Inia Jones at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Claire Williams guards Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams as she drives towards the hoop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo blocks Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace as she prepares to attempt a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Aaliyah Matthews looks to attempt a layup against Lincoln Pius X.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski pulls down a rebound against Millard North's Ally Stalzer.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Romey Loveridge attempts a 3-pointer against Lincoln Pius X.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Mya Sohl attempts a layup past Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Mya Sohl drives to the basket against Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ever Loveridge looks past Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller fails to grasp onto the ball against Millard North defense.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff attempts a layup against Millard North's Mya Sohl.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski fights for control of the ball with Millard North's Darian Winkelbauer.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski attempts a layup against Millard North.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Leah Mach fights for possession with Millard North's Sidney Anderson and Mya Sohl.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller attempts a 3-pointer over Millard North's Ally Stalzer.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff attempts a 3-pointer against Millard North.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ever Loveridge drives to the basket against Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kayla Preston attempts a layup against Lincoln Pius X's Charlee Hagedorn.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Sidney Anderson blocks Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski's shot attempt.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Sidney Anderson grabs a steal from Lincoln Pius X's Charlee Hagedorn.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski looks to pass the ball against Millard North's Kayla Preston.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Destiny Shepherd attempts a 3-pointer over Omaha Skutt's Mayson Gordon,
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Destiny Shepherd pulls down a long pass against Omaha Skutt's Cecelia Behrens.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe attempts a 3-pointer.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Maddie Portwine guards Omaha Skutt's Cecelia Behrens.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Masa Scheierman blocks Omaha Skutt's Addison Burt's layup.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Skutt student section cheers after scoring against York.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Mayson Gordon attempts a layup against York's Masa Scheierman and Maddie Portwine.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl fights for a rebound with Omaha Skutt's Victoria Van Dyke.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl drives to the basket against Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Victoria Van Dyke reaches for a lost ball against York.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Mayson Gordon passes behind York's Masa Scheierman's back.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt girls' basketball head coach Kip Colony looks to the court against York.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Maddie Portwine attempts a 3-pointer against Omaha Skutt.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt fans sit socially distanced inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York girls' basketball head coach Matt Kern draws up plays during a timeout against Omaha Skutt.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe looks to the basket against York.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Cecelia Behrens looks to attempt a layup with York's Mattie Pohl and Maddie Portwine on defense.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
The family of York's Mattie Pohl holds up signs while she is introduced against Omaha Skutt.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Maddie Portwine attempts a basket over Omaha Skutt's Cecelia Behrans and Victoria Van Dyke.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Alexa Rose looks to pass the ball with York's Destiny Shepherd.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Kaelyn Reeves drives to the basket against York's Masa Scheierman.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington fans Ephram Geisman, Luke Skwira, and Cade Almquist, all 10, munch on snacks during the Bennington/Norris girls' basketball state tournament game.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris girls' basketball head coach Mark Hagerman reacts to an official's call against Bennington.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bennington student section waves to distract Firth Norris' Kalli Kroeker as she attempts a free throw.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Firth Norris' Sydney Jelinek, Brianna Stai, Gracie Kircher and Ella Waters cheer as teammate Camee Brown (not pictures) hits a 3-pointer against Bennington.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Delaney White is guarded by Bennington's Taylor Sedlacek and Mazzi Melton.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Gracie Kircher fights for control of the ball with Bennington's Ella Reinoehl and Alison Mack.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Molly Ramsey is guarded by Bennington's Madalyn Elwood.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Gracie Kircher pulls down a high pass against Bennington's Avynne Cornett.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Gracie Kircher attempts a layup against Bennington.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Kalli Kroeker attempts a layup against Bennington's Taylor Sedlacek.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Gracie Kircher brings the ball upcourt against Bennington.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Molly Ramsey attempts a layup against Bennington's Abigail Boyes.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Madison Collier attempts a layup against Bennington's Taylor Sedlacek.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington girls' basketball head coach John O'Connor claps from the sideline against Firth Norris.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Abigail Boyes attempts a 3-pointer with Firth Norris' Ella Waters on defense.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington girls' basketball head coach John O'Connor speaks to players during a timeout against Firth Norris.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris students cheer after a 3-pointer is made against Bennington.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Kalli Kroeker attempts a layup against Bennington.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Madison Collier attempts a layup against Bennington.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Madalyn Elwood draws a charge from Firth Norris' Delaney Wood, with Kalli Kroeker and Gracie Kircher also on defense.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Emma John attempts a layup against Firth Norris' Delaney White.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Mazzi Melton fights for a rebound with Firth Norris' Molly Ramsey, Brianna Stai, and Kalli Kroeker.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Madalyn Elwood attempts a shot against Firth Norris' Kalli Kroeker and Delaney White.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
