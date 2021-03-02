Class A: Fremont girls advance to state semifinals after defeating North Platte

LINCOLN — Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said he liked the way his team was warming up Tuesday night before its state tournament game against North Platte.

Once that game began, then his Tigers really went to work.

Fremont rolled to a 72-37 win in the final Class A first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The third-ranked Tigers moved to 22-3 and advanced to a Friday semifinal against second-ranked Millard South.

The Bulldogs finish the season 16-7.

"I was a little nervous because there had been some low-scoring games today," Flynn said. "But we shot the ball well in warm-ups so that was nice to see."

The Tigers wasted no time, opening a 20-11 lead after the first quarter. Fremont led 43-19 at halftime and opened a 40-point advantage in the third period to trigger a running clock.

"It was a really good night," Flynn said. "We did a good job of getting out in transition and getting a lot of players involved."

Iowa pledge Taylor McCabe led the way with 23 points. Charli Earth added 16 and Sarah Shepard chipped in 11.

Flynn said he also liked the way the Tigers had been playing down the stretch entering the tournament.