Class A: Fremont girls advance to state semifinals after defeating North Platte
BASKETBALL

Class A: Fremont girls advance to state semifinals after defeating North Platte

Kambri Smedley

North Platte's Carly Purdy attempts to block Freemont's Kambri Smedley as she shoots.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said he liked the way his team was warming up Tuesday night before its state tournament game against North Platte.

Once that game began, then his Tigers really went to work.

Fremont rolled to a 72-37 win in the final Class A first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The third-ranked Tigers moved to 22-3 and advanced to a Friday semifinal against second-ranked Millard South.

The Bulldogs finish the season 16-7.

"I was a little nervous because there had been some low-scoring games today," Flynn said. "But we shot the ball well in warm-ups so that was nice to see."

The Tigers wasted no time, opening a 20-11 lead after the first quarter. Fremont led 43-19 at halftime and opened a 40-point advantage in the third period to trigger a running clock.

Taylor McCabe

Freemont's Taylor McCabe is guarded by North Platte's Gracie Haneborg as she shoots. McCabe scores a game-high 23 points.

"It was a really good night," Flynn said. "We did a good job of getting out in transition and getting a lot of players involved."

Iowa pledge Taylor McCabe led the way with 23 points. Charli Earth added 16 and Sarah Shepard chipped in 11.

Flynn said he also liked the way the Tigers had been playing down the stretch entering the tournament.

"We've been shooting 3-pointers really well," he said. "We're playing with a lot of confidence."

Fremont made 11 shots from behind the arc against North Platte, with McCabe sinking five. Her 3-pointer with 1:12 left in the third quarter started the running clock.

Next up for Fremont is a semifinal against the Patriots, which will match the top two scoring teams in Class A. Millard South averages 71 points and the Tigers average 70.

"I think it's a game a lot of people are looking forward to," Flynn said. "Both teams like to get up and down the court."

Gracie Haneborg led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Carly Purdy had 12.

North Platte (16-7)......11    8    8  10—37

Fremont (22-3)............20  23  22    7—72

NP: Clancy Brown 9, Gracie Haneborg 16, Carly Purdy 12.

F: Margaret McClain 3, Taylor McCabe 23, Emmalee Sheppard 3, Bella Keaton 8, McKenna Murphy 2, Sarah Shepard 11, Charli Earth 16, Macy Bryant 6.

Nebraska girls state basketball Tuesday

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

