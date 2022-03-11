 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Class A: Fremont wins first state title in program history

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN — Fremont won its first girls basketball state title Friday night with a 37-32 win over Lincoln Southwest in the Class A final.

Taylor McCabe scored 16 points to pace the Tigers, who finish 27-2.

Freddie Wallace scored nine points for the 21-6 Silver Hawks.

