Class A girls: Gretna rolls into state title match with win over Lincoln Southwest

Defending state champion Gretna is back in the state championship after beating Lincoln Southwest 3-0 Friday in the Class A girls state semifinal.

No. 1 Gretna is 20-0 this season, and has won 41 of 42 matches the past two years.

The Dragons opened the scoring 34 minutes in on a goal by junior Ava Makovicka off a corner kick.

Southwest couldn’t clear the ball and Makovicka scored on a straight-on shot from about 12 yards for a 1-0 lead.

About nine minutes into the second half, Gretna extended its lead to 2-0 when Ava Marshall beat the goalie one-on-one on a quick breakaway.

Julia Witt scored the final goal with five minutes left in a match in which the Dragons has a 20-1 edge in shots.

Lincoln Southwest (14-3) ..... 0 0—0

Gretna (20-0) .................... 1 2—3

Goals: Ava Makovicka, Ava Marshall, Julia Witt.