Class A girls: Lincoln Southeast defeats Omaha Marian in shootout to advance to state final

For the first time since 2012, a Lincoln team has reached the state championship match in Class A girls soccer.

Lincoln Southeast beat Omaha Marian 1-0 in a shootout in the state semifinals on Friday at Morrison Stadium.

Southeast won the seven-round shootout 5-4, sealing the win when Southeast keeper Samaya Hogg made a diving save to her left to stop an Omaha Marian shot.

Lincoln Southeast last made the finals in 2012.

Omaha Marian led in shots 9-3.

With six minutes left in the second half, Omaha Marian had a great scoring chance, with the Omaha Marian player one-on-one with the goalie after a long, but the shot went just wide of the goal.

Early in overtime, Marian had two more good scoring chances, including one shot that hit off the crossbar.

Southeast will play No. 1 Gretna in the finals on Monday at 8 p.m.

