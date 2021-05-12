 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class A girls soccer: Lincoln East takes high-scoring affair against Papio South
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Class A girls soccer: Lincoln East takes high-scoring affair against Papio South

  • Updated
  • 0

A record-breaking performance highlights the day as Class A girls begin the path to a state title.

Haley Peterson and Kayma Carpenter each scored a pair of goals to lift Class A No. 3 Lincoln East to a 6-4 win over sixth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.

The victory puts the Titans into Saturday’s 10 a.m. semifinal against No. 1 Gretna.

Papillion-La Vista South (13-5)...........1 3—4

Lincoln East (16-1).............................1 5—6

GOALS: PLVS, Allison Napora 2, Savanna Solomo; LE, own, Haley Peterson 2, Kayma Carpenter 2, Briley Hill, Tula Waite.

» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert