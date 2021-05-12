Class A girls soccer: Lincoln East takes high-scoring affair against Papio South

Haley Peterson and Kayma Carpenter each scored a pair of goals to lift Class A No. 3 Lincoln East to a 6-4 win over sixth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.

The victory puts the Titans into Saturday’s 10 a.m. semifinal against No. 1 Gretna.

Papillion-La Vista South (13-5)...........1 3—4

Lincoln East (16-1).............................1 5—6

GOALS: PLVS, Allison Napora 2, Savanna Solomo; LE, own, Haley Peterson 2, Kayma Carpenter 2, Briley Hill, Tula Waite.

