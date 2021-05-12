Class A girls soccer: Millard North defeats Lincoln Southwest in shootout

Seven days earlier Aaliyah Matthews was the backup keeper on a team with its postseason work cut out it.
What a difference a week can make.
The Millard North sophomore came up with three straight stops in the shootout and the Class A No. 5 Mustangs beat second-ranked Lincoln Southwest 1-0 in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.
“It’s amazing,” Matthews said. “I give a lot of credit to my team. They have worked hard for this, and we definitely deserve it.”
Millard North, which will play in Saturday’s 1 p.m. state semifinal, made a switch between the pipes before its district championship match against No. 1 Gretna, inserting Matthews and moving starting keeper Sidney Anderson to forward.
All Matthews has done in two career starts is come up with shootout wins over the top two teams in the state.
“We have the utmost confidence in her,” Mustangs coach James Abueg said.
After Southwest scored in each of the first two rounds, Matthews went into wall mode. She stuffed the final three Silver Hawk attempts, including a low roller in the fifth round to clinch the win.
“Honestly, I was just praying, hoping that I’d stop it,” Matthews said of her strategy.
She had plenty of action on Wednesday, coming up with 11 saves prior to the shootout. The Silver Hawks hit the crossbar early in the second half and again late in overtime, part of a 19-5 shot advantage for the match.
“This is what you love and hate about soccer,” Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton said. “The opportunities speak for themselves. When it hits the post and doesn’t go in, it’s just hard.”
Nettleton said the Silver Hawks got the results they wanted throughout much of the match, but just couldn’t find a finish.
“We moved players around to kind of try to open some space, and each thing we did we got what we wanted,” he said. “The shot didn’t go in.”
Abueg said his team, which won its 14th consecutive state tournament opener, was on the same page with the swap in goal.
“The thing is, you’ve got to have everybody buy into it,” he said. “The first person we had to ask was Sid, and Sid was all for it. So as long as I had Sid and Aaliyah both on the same page, it’s an easy move.”
Matthews called Anderson a “mentor” through the process. The two embraced after the win, something that both Matthews and Abueg pointed to as proof of the Millard North chemistry.
“She’s definitely an idol in my eyes,” Matthews said.
The results are speaking for themselves.
The Mustangs were 9-7 and staring at the potential of a second-straight straight missed state tournament before the swap. They’re now one win from playing in a fourth state final in five seasons.
“Those seven losses,” Abueg said of his team’s struggles at points this season, “they were learning moments, teaching moments, for us for sure.”
Millard North (12-7).............0 0 0 0 1—1
Lincoln Southwest (15-1)....0 0 0 0 0—0
GOALS: None
Millard North wins shootout 3-2