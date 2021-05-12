Class A girls soccer: Millard North defeats Lincoln Southwest in shootout

She had plenty of action on Wednesday, coming up with 11 saves prior to the shootout. The Silver Hawks hit the crossbar early in the second half and again late in overtime, part of a 19-5 shot advantage for the match.

“This is what you love and hate about soccer,” Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton said. “The opportunities speak for themselves. When it hits the post and doesn’t go in, it’s just hard.”

Nettleton said the Silver Hawks got the results they wanted throughout much of the match, but just couldn’t find a finish.

“We moved players around to kind of try to open some space, and each thing we did we got what we wanted,” he said. “The shot didn’t go in.”

Abueg said his team, which won its 14th consecutive state tournament opener, was on the same page with the swap in goal.

“The thing is, you’ve got to have everybody buy into it,” he said. “The first person we had to ask was Sid, and Sid was all for it. So as long as I had Sid and Aaliyah both on the same page, it’s an easy move.”

Matthews called Anderson a “mentor” through the process. The two embraced after the win, something that both Matthews and Abueg pointed to as proof of the Millard North chemistry.