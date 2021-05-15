Class A girls soccer: No. 1 Gretna wins shootout against No. 3 Lincoln East, advances to state final

When East’s Ashley Bredthauer hit the frame on her try, it set up senior defender Taylor Daffer to seal the deal. Daffer went low and left past Spartan keeper Summer Wolfe to send the Dragons to the title match.

Hawkins said he always asks who wants to take a kick before the shootout begins, and in the district final loss he saw no hands go up. On Saturday, he said, there were plenty of takers, including Daffer, who missed her try two weeks ago.

“I always want to go in confident that I'm going to make it, but obviously I do want to take one,” she said. “I have confidence in myself to take one.”

A fast Gretna start included a shot just 15 seconds in, and an Ava Makovicka goal in the second minute. The sophomore midfielder got her head on a corner from Chaley French for her ninth of the year and an early Dragons advantage.

“I challenged certain players to score goals and Ava was one of them,” Hawkins said. “Ava is another competitive player, and she's one that is willing to put her head in the way.”