Class A girls soccer: Olivia Heinert's overtime goal gives Omaha Marian win over North Platte

North Platte's Gracie Haneburg and Omaha Marian's Emily Prososki battle for the ball during a Class A state girls' soccer game.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
By Nick Rubek
World-Herald correspondent
Millard North knocks off top ranked Lincoln Southwest in Class A girls' soccer
Olivia Heinert’s goal in the final minute of the first overtime was the difference in Class A No. 4 Omaha Marian’s 1-0 win over tenth-ranked North Platte in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.
The win puts Marian in Saturday’s 1 p.m. semifinal against Millard North.
North Platte (15-5).......0 0 0 0—0 Omaha Marian (15-3)...0 0 1 0—1
GOALS: OM, Olivian Heinert.
Photos: Nebraska state soccer May 12
Lincoln Southwest's Kayla Hassler attempts to control the ball against Millard North's Ever Loveridge and Romey Loveridge during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Aaliyah Matthews saves a shot against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Katelynn Beberniss and Lincoln Southwest's Karli Scott battle for the ball during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North players run to celebrate their win over Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Brooke Kutilek dribbles the ball against Millard North's Sena Ahovissi during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Katie Carpenter and Millard North's Danielle Marino chase down the ball during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Brooke Kutilek dribbles the ball against Millard North's Sena Ahovissi during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Emma Cook battles Lincoln Southwest's Ava Spinar for the ball during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Sena Ahovissi kicks the ball against Lincoln Southwest's Kayla Hassler during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams and Millard North's Romey Loveridge battle for the ball during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Romey Loveridge and Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort battle for the ball during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ocean Scherlizen reacts after having her shootout kick blocked against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Gracie Haneburg and Omaha Marian's Emily Prososki battle for the ball during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Mallory Connealy kicks the ball past North Platte's Karsen Morrison during a Class A state girls' soccer game on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Sarah Weber and Kearney's goalkeeper Alivia Schade try to control a loose ball that led to a Dragon goal during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Gretna's Sarah Weber is greeted after scoring her first goal of the first half against Kearney during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Kearney celebrates Harley Straka’s first half goal against Gretna during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Gretna coach Digger Hawkins chats after the Dragons’ win in the Class A state tournament on Wednesday in Omaha.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Kearney's Aubrey Vancura is pressured by Gretna's Chaley French during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Gretna's Sarah Weber shoots against Kearney's Jillian Moomey(7) and Beeta Hosseini(19) during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Gretna's Sarah Weber and Kearney's Alivia Schade collide during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Gretna's Regan Ehlert heads a ball clear of Kearney's Karsyn Worley during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Gretna's Sarah Weber(24) is greeted after scoring her second goal against Kearney during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Kearney's Karsyn Worley and Gretna's London Defini battle for a ball during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Gretna's Sarah Weber scores her third goal against Kearney during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Gretna's Sarah Weber celebrates her third goal against Kearney during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Gretna's Sarah Weber is greeted after scoring her third goal against Kearney during the Class A state tournament match on Wednesday in Omaha.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
