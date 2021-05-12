 Skip to main content
Class A girls soccer: Olivia Heinert's overtime goal gives Omaha Marian win over North Platte
SOCCER

Class A girls soccer: Olivia Heinert's overtime goal gives Omaha Marian win over North Platte

Marian

North Platte's Gracie Haneburg and Omaha Marian's Emily Prososki battle for the ball during a Class A state girls' soccer game.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Olivia Heinert’s goal in the final minute of the first overtime was the difference in Class A No. 4 Omaha Marian’s 1-0 win over tenth-ranked North Platte in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.

The win puts Marian in Saturday’s 1 p.m. semifinal against Millard North.

North Platte (15-5).......0 0 0 0—0

Omaha Marian (15-3)...0 0 1 0—1

GOALS: OM, Olivian Heinert.

