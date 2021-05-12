Class A girls soccer: Sarah Weber's record-breaking hat trick leads Gretna past Kearney

The mean, green scoring machine is now Class A’s new scoring queen.
Senior forward Sarah Weber had a hat trick, breaking the single-season goal record and lifting Top 10 No. 1 Gretna to a 4-1 win over Kearney in Wednesday morning’s opening round of the girls state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.
Weber’s trifecta pushed her season total to 47, one more than Lincoln Southwest’s Hannah Davis scored in 2017.
“I’m just at a loss for words,” Weber said. “I’m pretty proud of myself.”
The Nebraska recruit struck her first of the day in the 14th minute, making a hustle play at the top of the box to keep the ball alive and away from Kearney keeper Alivia Schade. Weber gathered the loose ball and buried the empty-netter for an early Gretna lead.
Kearney equalized 10 minutes later when freshman Harley Straka headed in a ball off of a set piece. The Bearcats had an opportunity to go ahead moments later, but Straka’s try in a 1v1 opportunity with the keeper skidded just wide.
Weber’s second in the final 30 seconds of the half came after she collected a ball near midfield, drove down the middle and went to the left side past Schade.
“They finished on some fantastic shots,” Kearney coach Lerrin Rowe said. “Sarah Weber, you guys have seen her playing all year, she’s a stud and she did a fantastic job.”
A blast from an angle to the right in the 56th minute gave Weber her eighth hat trick of the season and sole possession of the Class A mark.
“She’s a remarkable player and a remarkable kid,” Dragons coach Digger Hawkins said. “I can’t say enough about her. Just a brilliant player.”
A goal from freshman Allison Marshall with eight minutes left, her 12th of the season, capped the scoring. Gretna outshot the Bearcats 19-2 for the game.
After losing for the first time in last week’s district championship, Hawkins said it took his team some time to settle into the match Wednesday.
“Maybe even the half,” he said. “Obviously we had some good looks on goal, but I felt second half was much better than the first.”
Rowe credited her team with making things as difficult as they could for Weber and company, but said the Bearcats ran out of steam.
“They are extremely talented, extremely fast, and we stuck with them for as long as we could,” Rowe said. “I think we left it all that we could on the field today.”
Gretna advances to Saturday’s 10 a.m. semifinal, the second consecutive season the Dragons have won in the opening round.
Hawkins was asked afterwards how his team responded to its first setback of the season.
“I can let you know in maybe a week or so whether that loss helps us or not,” he said. “I’m not going to lie, it wasn’t a great feeling, but hopefully it will help us.”
Kearney (12-6)........1 0—1
Gretna (19-1)..........2 2—4
GOALS: K, Harley Straka; G, Sarah Weber 3, Allison Marshall.