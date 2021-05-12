Class A girls soccer: Sarah Weber's record-breaking hat trick leads Gretna past Kearney

A blast from an angle to the right in the 56th minute gave Weber her eighth hat trick of the season and sole possession of the Class A mark.

“She’s a remarkable player and a remarkable kid,” Dragons coach Digger Hawkins said. “I can’t say enough about her. Just a brilliant player.”

A goal from freshman Allison Marshall with eight minutes left, her 12th of the season, capped the scoring. Gretna outshot the Bearcats 19-2 for the game.

After losing for the first time in last week’s district championship, Hawkins said it took his team some time to settle into the match Wednesday.

“Maybe even the half,” he said. “Obviously we had some good looks on goal, but I felt second half was much better than the first.”

Rowe credited her team with making things as difficult as they could for Weber and company, but said the Bearcats ran out of steam.

“They are extremely talented, extremely fast, and we stuck with them for as long as we could,” Rowe said. “I think we left it all that we could on the field today.”

Gretna advances to Saturday’s 10 a.m. semifinal, the second consecutive season the Dragons have won in the opening round.