Class A girls soccer: Sena Ahovissi scores twice to lead Millard North to win over Omaha Marian

Sena Ahovissi scored both goals, including the game-winner in the second half, to lead Class A No. 5 Millard North to a 2-1 win over fourth-ranked Omaha Marian in the semifinals of the girls state soccer tournament Saturday afternoon at Morrison Stadium.
The Mustangs advance to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. state championship match to meet No. 1 Gretna.
Millard North (13-7)..........1 1 - 2
Omaha Marian (15-4)........1 0 - 1
GOALS: MN, Sena Ahovissi 2; OM, Anna Bragg.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions