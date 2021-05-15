 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class A girls soccer: Sena Ahovissi scores twice to lead Millard North to win over Omaha Marian
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Class A girls soccer: Sena Ahovissi scores twice to lead Millard North to win over Omaha Marian

Milliard North’s Sena Ahovissi

Milliard North’s Sena Ahovissi gets past Marian’s Bella Washington on way to scoring during their Class A state semifinal match on Saturday.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

Gretna girls' down Lincoln East in state soccer semifinals

Sena Ahovissi scored both goals, including the game-winner in the second half, to lead Class A No. 5 Millard North to a 2-1 win over fourth-ranked Omaha Marian in the semifinals of the girls state soccer tournament Saturday afternoon at Morrison Stadium.

The Mustangs advance to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. state championship match to meet No. 1 Gretna.

Millard North (13-7)..........1 1 - 2

Omaha Marian (15-4)........1 0 - 1

GOALS: MN, Sena Ahovissi 2; OM, Anna Bragg.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert