Class A: Gretna captures first state football title with win over Omaha Westside
FOOTBALL

Class A: Gretna captures first state football title with win over Omaha Westside

Connelly

Omaha Westside's Tommy Connelly attempts to tackle Gretna's Mick Huber during the Class A state football championship.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Take a look at the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

LINCOLN — Gretna held tight and it’s the Dragons’ goal-line stand, not Omaha Westside’s Drive, that goes down into school lore.

The Dragons preserved their 7-3 victory over the defending state champions for the school’s first title in football in their first finals appearance.

Zane Flores scored on a sneak with 6:55 left and Westside couldn’t score after getting to the Dragons’ 2 in the final 30 seconds.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

