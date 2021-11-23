Class A: Gretna captures first state football title with win over Omaha Westside

LINCOLN — Gretna held tight and it’s the Dragons’ goal-line stand, not Omaha Westside’s Drive, that goes down into school lore.
The Dragons preserved their 7-3 victory over the defending state champions for the school’s first title in football in their first finals appearance.
Zane Flores scored on a sneak with 6:55 left and Westside couldn’t score after getting to the Dragons’ 2 in the final 30 seconds.
