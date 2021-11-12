Class A: Gretna defeats Omaha North to advance to Dragons' first state football championship

Gretna defeated Omaha North 34-0 on Friday night and will play for the school's first state football championship.

The host Dragons, who have never reached the state final, moved to 11-1. The victory also ended the Cinderella playoff run of the 16th-seeded Vikings, who finish 6-6.

Quarterback Zane Flores threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lift Gretna into the Class A final. He completed 15 of 23 passes despite the chilly, windy conditions.

Running back Mick Huber rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Gretna went to work on its opening drive, marching 70 yards for a score. Huber capped the seven-play march, scampering eight yards for the score.

After a Vikings punt, the Dragons threatened again on their next possession. But a drive starting at the Gretna 21 ended at the North 31 when linebacker Tyler Stewart picked off a Flores pass.

The Dragons missed a 43-yard field goal early in the second quarter but added to the lead on their next possession. Following the Vikings' third punt, a 57-yard drive was capped by a 2-yard TD run by Flores.

Gretna had a chance to score again just before halftime but a 31-yard field goal attempt by Cameron Bothwell hit the upright and caromed away.