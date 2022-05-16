Class A: Gretna defends state title with win over Lincoln Southeast

The state’s best saved its best for last.

Class A No. 1 Gretna blitzed out to a three-score lead just over 15 minutes in, and put it in cruise control the rest of the way for a 6-1 win over second-ranked Lincoln Southeast in the Class A state championship match Monday night at Morrison Stadium.

The Dragons capped an unbeaten season with one of its most impressive showings, running out to a lead in the third minute and never looking back, along the way setting the record for goals in a Class A girls final.

And they did it before halftime.

“We wanted to put on a show, and we did,” sophomore forward Allison Marshall.

Gretna got going early, when Marshall took a ball from Savannah Defini, shielded a defender and fired into the right side of the goal for her first of two on the night.

“I turned and shot it and it went in, and everyone hugged everyone,” Marshall said. “It was awesome.”

The lead doubled less than 10 minutes later on a Chaley French blast over the top of Southeast keeper Samaya Hogg. French’s tenth of the season came after Defini set her up with a light touch on an indirect free kick just outside the box.

Gretna wasn’t done with its scoring splurge, though.

Junior midfielder Ava Mackovicka scored on a header from London Defini’s corner kick.

Marshall then tacked on another in the 32nd minute, getting to a pass ahead from Mackovicka, shrugging off a defender and firing low into the right side of goal for her second of the match, third of the tournament and team-leading 15th of the season.

Junior defender Aidan Pohlmann put a bow on the record-breaking half, firing from the top of the box on a centering ball from Isabelle Franks. It was the second of the tournament for Pohlman.

“They came out and they wanted it,” Gretna coach Chace Hutchison said. “We talked about putting our stamp on the game, making sure that we enforce our style of play, our energy. And they did it, right from the very start.”

When all was said and done, the Dragons outshot Southeast 13-0 in the opening 40 minutes. Both Hutchison and Marshall pointed to the “energy” that Gretna had from the jump.

All that offense came against Hogg, one of the top keepers in the state, and a Knights defense that came into Monday’s match with seven straight shutouts.

“They’re just on another level in terms of their ability to win the ball out of the air and finish and capitalize,” Southeast coach Liz Kremer said.

Efficient, too. Kremer pointed out that the Dragons netted three goals on their first five shots.

“When you’re making 60 percent, it’s hard to stop any team,” she said.

Her side got on the board early in the second half to avoid being shut out themselves. Cadence Bonneau’s free kick from distance just 71 seconds after the break gave the Knights their lone goal of the match, and just their second of the tournament.

Mackovicka then capped the scoring in the 71st minute, flicking a header in on a long free kick from French for her second of the match. It was her third of the tournament

The title is the fifth in program history for Gretna, and second straight in Class A. They’ve now won 42 of their last 43 matches, giving the Dragons the most wins in back-to-back state title seasons in Class A history - one more than the Marian championship teams in 2000 and 2001.

Hutchison, in his first year coaching, said he’s “very blessed” to have taken over a program in the midst of such success.

“I say over and over again that this wasn’t a typical first year, first head coaching job,” Hutchison said. “I came in and the standard was to maintain and not get in these girls’ way. Just don’t get in their way. Make sure the bus shows up on time, make sure we’ve got the uniforms and paperwork filled out, and let em go play and they did it.”

The rest of the state may be looking at that Dragon roster - only one of their six goals came from seniors - and shaking their heads. But Hutchison wasn’t ready to talk about the future of the program before getting to enjoy what his group accomplished this season.

“They’re a great team,” he said. “They’re one that we’re going to remember for a long time. They’re one that probably the state of Nebraska should remember for a long time, and they showed that.”

Lincoln Southeast (16-2) 0 1 - 1

Gretna (21-0) 5 1 - 6

GOALS: LSE, Cadence Bonneau; G, Allison Marshall 2, Chaley French, Ava Mackovicka 2, Aidan Pohlmann.

* * *

NICK'S PICKS

TOP PERFORMER

Allison Marshall, Gretna: The sophomore forward scored a pair of goals in her team’s opening burst, more than enough for the Dragons in a win over Lincoln Southeast. Marshall’s scores, her second and third of the tournament, were part of a five-goal first half, setting the Class A girls record for goals in a state final.

BEST GAME

Omaha Skutt 3, Norris 2, SO: The ninth state title in program history was one unlike any other for Skutt. The SkyHawks went down a player in the early minutes, survived two equalizers and won a shootout with a backup keeper.

THEY SAID IT

“Going into it, I was like ready to cheer everyone, I was ready to support. And then that call came.” — Skutt backup keeper McKenna Mann on what she thought her role in Monday’s title game would be. Mann came on when starting keeper Madalyn Meyer was hit with a red card, eventually winning a shootout for the Class B title

— Nick Rubek

