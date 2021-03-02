 Skip to main content
Class A: High-scoring trio paces Millard South in first-round win over Lincoln East
BASKETBALL

Class A: High-scoring trio paces Millard South in first-round win over Lincoln East

Mya Babbitt

Millard South's Mya Babbitt drives down the court as Lincoln East's Haley Peterson guards her.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Millard South's high-scoring sophomore trio helped lift the Patriots to victory Tuesday night at the girls state basketball tournament.

Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon led the way as second-ranked Millard South defeated Lincoln East 62-51 in a Class A first-rounder at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Those three accounted for 56 points for the 24-1 Patriots, who move on to a Friday semifinal.

"Those three are tough," Spartans coach Dennis Prichard said. "I thought we could stay in front of them but they got to the rim pretty easily."

The Patriots trailed 10-9 after the first quarter but went on a 10-0 run in the second to grab control. The trio scored 27 in the first half as Millard South opened a 30-20 lead.

The Spartans whittled the deficit to six in the third quarter but Millard South opened the fourth quarter by going on a 9-0 run. East was unable to get closer than 11 the rest of the way.

"We started a little sluggishly," Patriots coach Bryce Meyers said. "But then we settled in and were able to grind it out."

Cora Olsen

Millard South's Cora Olsen pushes past Lincoln East's Olivia Kugler and Lillie Shaw.

Olsen led the way with 22 points. Babbitt added 19 and Lemon chipped in 15 for Millard South, which is seeking its fourth state title and first since 1996.

Mattie Campbell scored 16 for the Spartans, who finish 13-10.

"It wasn't one of our best executed games," Prichard said. "The effort was there but we had a lot of trouble defending them."

Meyers said he would welcome the break before Friday's semifinal.

"We didn't play a bunch of kids," he said. "We don't feel like we have to rush everything, having a few days before our next game."

Lincoln East (13-10).....10  10  20  11—51

Millard South (24-1).......9  21  19  13—62

LE: Keatyn Musiel 3, Olivia Kugler 9, Haley Peterson 12, Lillie Shaw 9, Mattie Campbell 16, Ella Laessig 2.

MS: Megan Belt 6, Cora Olsen 22, Mya Babbitt 19, Khloe Lemon 15.

Nebraska girls state basketball Tuesday

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

