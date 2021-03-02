Class A: High-scoring trio paces Millard South in first-round win over Lincoln East

"It wasn't one of our best executed games," Prichard said. "The effort was there but we had a lot of trouble defending them."
Meyers said he would welcome the break before Friday's semifinal.
"We didn't play a bunch of kids," he said. "We don't feel like we have to rush everything, having a few days before our next game."
Lincoln East (13-10).....10 10 20 11—51 Millard South (24-1).......9 21 19 13—62
LE: Keatyn Musiel 3, Olivia Kugler 9, Haley Peterson 12, Lillie Shaw 9, Mattie Campbell 16, Ella Laessig 2.
MS: Megan Belt 6, Cora Olsen 22, Mya Babbitt 19, Khloe Lemon 15.
Nebraska girls state basketball Tuesday
Millard North's Sidney Anderson grabs a steal from Lincoln Pius X's Charlee Hagedorn.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Sidney Anderson blocks Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski's shot attempt.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Alexa Rose looks to pass the ball with York's Destiny Shepherd.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Kaelyn Reeves drives to the basket against York's Masa Scheierman.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Mazzi Melton fights for a rebound with Firth Norris' Molly Ramsey, Brianna Stai, and Kalli Kroeker.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Maddie Portwine attempts a basket over Omaha Skutt's Cecelia Behrans and Victoria Van Dyke.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt fans sit socially distanced inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York girls' basketball head coach Matt Kern draws up plays during a timeout against Omaha Skutt.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe looks to the basket against York.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Madalyn Elwood attempts a shot against Firth Norris' Kalli Kroeker and Delaney White.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Emma John attempts a layup against Firth Norris' Delaney White.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Madalyn Elwood draws a charge from Firth Norris' Delaney Wood, with Kalli Kroeker and Gracie Kircher also on defense.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Madison Collier attempts a layup against Bennington.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Kalli Kroeker attempts a layup against Bennington.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris students cheer after a 3-pointer is made against Bennington.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Abigail Boyes attempts a 3-pointer with Firth Norris' Ella Waters on defense.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington girls' basketball head coach John O'Connor speaks to players during a timeout against Firth Norris.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Madison Collier attempts a layup against Bennington's Taylor Sedlacek.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington girls' basketball head coach John O'Connor claps from the sideline against Firth Norris.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Molly Ramsey attempts a layup against Bennington's Abigail Boyes.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Kalli Kroeker attempts a layup against Bennington's Taylor Sedlacek.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Gracie Kircher brings the ball upcourt against Bennington.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Gracie Kircher pulls down a high pass against Bennington's Avynne Cornett.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Gracie Kircher attempts a layup against Bennington.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Gracie Kircher fights for control of the ball with Bennington's Ella Reinoehl and Alison Mack.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Molly Ramsey is guarded by Bennington's Madalyn Elwood.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris' Delaney White is guarded by Bennington's Taylor Sedlacek and Mazzi Melton.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Firth Norris' Sydney Jelinek, Brianna Stai, Gracie Kircher and Ella Waters cheer as teammate Camee Brown (not pictures) hits a 3-pointer against Bennington.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bennington student section waves to distract Firth Norris' Kalli Kroeker as she attempts a free throw.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington fans Ephram Geisman, Luke Skwira, and Cade Almquist, all 10, munch on snacks during the Bennington/Norris girls' basketball state tournament game.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Firth Norris girls' basketball head coach Mark Hagerman reacts to an official's call against Bennington.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt girls' basketball head coach Kip Colony looks to the court against York.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Maddie Portwine attempts a 3-pointer against Omaha Skutt.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Cecelia Behrens looks to attempt a layup with York's Mattie Pohl and Maddie Portwine on defense.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
The family of York's Mattie Pohl holds up signs while she is introduced against Omaha Skutt.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Destiny Shepherd attempts a 3-pointer over Omaha Skutt's Mayson Gordon,
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Destiny Shepherd pulls down a long pass against Omaha Skutt's Cecelia Behrens.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe attempts a 3-pointer.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Maddie Portwine guards Omaha Skutt's Cecelia Behrens.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Masa Scheierman blocks Omaha Skutt's Addison Burt's layup.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Skutt student section cheers after scoring against York.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Mayson Gordon attempts a layup against York's Masa Scheierman and Maddie Portwine.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl fights for a rebound with Omaha Skutt's Victoria Van Dyke.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl drives to the basket against Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Victoria Van Dyke reaches for a lost ball against York.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Mayson Gordon passes behind York's Masa Scheierman's back.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington fans Ephram Geisman, Luke Skwira, and Cade Almquist, all 10, munch on snacks during the Bennington/Norris girls' basketball state tournament game.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski looks to pass the ball against Millard North's Kayla Preston.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kayla Preston attempts a layup against Lincoln Pius X's Charlee Hagedorn.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ever Loveridge drives to the basket against Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff attempts a 3-pointer against Millard North.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller attempts a 3-pointer over Millard North's Ally Stalzer.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Leah Mach fights for possession with Millard North's Sidney Anderson and Mya Sohl.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski attempts a layup against Millard North.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski fights for control of the ball with Millard North's Darian Winkelbauer.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff attempts a layup against Millard North's Mya Sohl.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller fails to grasp onto the ball against Millard North defense.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ever Loveridge looks past Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Mya Sohl drives to the basket against Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Mya Sohl attempts a layup past Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Romey Loveridge attempts a 3-pointer against Lincoln Pius X.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski pulls down a rebound against Millard North's Ally Stalzer.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Aaliyah Matthews looks to attempt a layup against Lincoln Pius X.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo blocks Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace as she prepares to attempt a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Claire Williams guards Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams as she drives towards the hoop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Taryn Ling jumps to attempt to steal from Omaha Central's Inia Jones at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Nyanuar Pal fights to keep possession of the ball away from Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kate Dilsaver jumps to shoot a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Jones jumps to shoot a basket as Lincoln Southwest's Mckenna Rathbun attempts to block her at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Nyanuar Pal steals the ball from Lincoln Southwest's Skylar Pieper as she attempts a basket at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's head coach Jeff Rump looks at the scoreboard at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's head coach Michael Kroupa watches as the Central girls basketball team brings the ball down the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Jones drives towards the hoop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central fan records the play and cheers on the girls basketball team by holding up a sign at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports