Two down, one very big one left to go.

Class A No. 3 Norfolk had six individual champions, part of a bounceback performance to win the team title Saturday in the District A-4 tournament in its home gym.

After winning their conference tournament last month, the Panthers qualified 12 for next week’s state tourney, where they’ll look to complete their season checklist.

“Now we’ve got to go down and get one more check,” Norfolk coach Justin Grey said.

Knotted at 215-215 late with fourth-ranked Papillion-La Vista, his team won a pair of head-to-head finals matches down the stretch to provide the ten point victory.

It was the last of those two — senior Jackson Bos’ 7-2 decision over Alex Morris in the 220-pound championship match – that had Grey fired up afterwards.

The second-ranked Morris beat No. 3 Bos a week earlier when the two teams met in a third-place showdown at the state dual tournament.

“Losing to them last weekend at the state duals, after we beat them twice in the regular season, we left state duals with our heads down and not happy with how we finished up,” Grey said. “But we got back to work in the room this week. Really proud of Jackson Bos getting that one back, too.”

Grey pointed specifically to the work Bos put in on his defense this week as the difference.

“I think he wrestled safe at state duals,” Grey said. “We worked on that this week, and our gameplan worked. It was just a huge win for our team.”

In addition to Bos, Norfolk had champions in Gavin Van Driel (138 pounds), Dylan Busch (152), Jacob Licking (160), Hudson Waldow (170), and Kayden Kettler (195), winning six of eight finals matches.

“We wrestled well today,” Grey said. “Just a great day for the Panthers. Hopefully we can go down to state and do some damage.”

Papillion-La Vista qualified all 14 in a runner-up showing, but came away with victories in just three of their seven appearances in the championship round.

Top-ranked Millard South will also send its entire lineup to state — doing so for the fourth time in the last five seasons — after a runaway victory in the District A-1 tournament in North Platte.

The Patriots, winners of the last four state team titles, had nine district champions, and 21 racked up pins in 34 victories on the day.

Lincoln East, perhaps the biggest threat to the Millard South throne next week at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha, actually had the biggest margin of victory on the day, outscoring runner-up Lincoln Southwest by 78 points in the District A-2 tourney.

The second-ranked Spartans won seven golds and pushed 13 through to state.

Columbus won district A-3 at Papillion-La Vista South, edging Grand Island 189.5-184 in a team race that went down to the final match of the day. Both teams qualified 11.

The three-day state tournament begins Thursday.

Class B top-ranked Omaha Skutt qualifies 12

Omaha Skutt will take 12 wrestlers and a whole bunch of momentum into next week’s state tournament.

The top-ranked SkyHawks followed up a title at last weekend’s state duals with a team crown Saturday in the District B-1 tournament at Bennington.

Skutt outscored the host Badgers, Class B’s defending champion, by 24 points on the day. Golds from Cole Welte (106 pounds), Drew Cooper (132), Tyler Harrill (138), Riley Johnson (160), Cade Ziola (170), and Clayton Lindley (182) were the SkyHawk showing.

The top-ranked Cooper beat No. 2 Connor Ritonya of Bennington 6-3 in their finals showdown.

Bennington will have one fewer than Skutt at the state tournament after qualifying 11. Included in th trio of golds Saturday for the second-ranked Badgers was Kael Lauridsen’s 7-2 decision over John Alden of O’Neill in the 126-pound championship, a meeting between the top two in the rankings, respectively.

Lauridsen will be aiming for a fourth state title next week, and could very well see Alden again along the way.

Fourth-ranked Waverly matched Skutt’s 12 qualifiers, racking up six individual golds on the way to the District B-4 team tile in Ogallala.

Scottsbluff, ranked fifth by Huskermat, edged Gering by seven points for the District B-2 championship at Ralston. Both teams qualified ten for state.

Sixth-ranked Cozad won District B-3 at Grand Island Northwest, qualifying nine.

Broken Bow, Battle Creek send 11 individuals to state

Top-ranked Broken Bow and No. 5 Battle Creek each pushed 11 through the state tournament as part of district team championships on Saturday.

Broken Bow had a pair of champions as part of nine finalists on the day, more than enough for the C-4 crown at Mitchell. Battle Creek won the District C-2 tournament at Norfolk Catholic, getting three individual golds to finish ahead of fourth-ranked Wahoo Neumann.

Fillmore Central took the C-1 title, outscoring host Boone Central by 18 points. The second-ranked Panthers qualified seven for state.

Crofton/Bloomfield will bring nine to Omaha after winning the District C-3 tournament.

Elkhorn Valley matches David City Aquinas heading into Class D state

They may be chasing David City Aquinas next week, but third-ranked Elkhorn Valley matched the No. 1 team in Class D on Saturday.

Both teams qualified nine for next week’s state tournament in district team title showings — Aquinas out of D-1 in Pender and Elkhorn Valley in the District D-3 tournament at Thayer Central.

Eighth-ranked Anselmo-Merna won the D-2 tournament at Southern Valley, pushing seven through to state.

Host Sutherland won the District D-4 crown, edging Hitchcock County by 5.5 points and qualifying eight.

