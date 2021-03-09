 Skip to main content
Class A: Hunter Sallis' 24 points leads Millard North past Millard South
BASKETBALL

Class A: Hunter Sallis' 24 points leads Millard North past Millard South

Millard North-Millard South

Millard North's Jadin Johnson attempts a shot against Millard South's Jack Cooper, Will Cooper and Michael Harding.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Millard North couldn’t shake rival Millard South until the second half Tuesday, defeating the Patriots in the Class A first round at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Mustangs’ Hunter Sallis had 24 points, Saint Thomas 12 and Jasen Green 12 in the 73-46 win.

Millard South used an 8-0 run, with freshman Will Cooper hitting back-to-back 3s, for a 17-15 lead. Its final lead was 21-20 before Sallis made his second 3 of the second quarter to launch an 11-0 run. Jack Cooper broke it off with a 3-point play that cut the Mustangs’ lead to 31-24 at halftime.

Millard North (25-2) will play in Friday’s 6:15 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tuesday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

