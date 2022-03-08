Class A: Jasen Green scores 20 points to pace Millard North over Elkhorn South

Jasen Green scored 20 points Tuesday to lead Millard North to a 62-50 win over Elkhorn South in a first-round game at the boys state basketball tournament.
The Creighton pledge scored 14 in the first half and six in the second for the 24-2 Mustangs, the defending state champions. David Harmon added 16.
Alec Noonan scored 16 to pace the Storm, who finish the season 16-9.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball tournaments, Tuesday
From left: York's Kiersten Portwine, Norris' Sophia Talero, York's Chloe Koch and Norris' Delaney White and collide while trying to snag a loose ball during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Molly Bruggeman grabs a loose ball ahead of Waverly's Paige Radenslaben during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Parker Christiansen wears colorful shows while shooting a free throw against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, gets looked at by trainers after colliding with Anistyn Rice while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sage Burbach, left, and York's Mattie Pohl fight for a rebound during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch tries to steal the ball from Norris' Delaney White York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sage Burbach blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch, back, and Norris' Mia Burke fight for a loose ball during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch looks to pass against Norris during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben shoots the ball in front of Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms shoots in front Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden, center and Reese Booth, right, during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben shoots the ball in the first half against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anna Clarke, left and Elkhorn North's Reese Booth get tangled up while going for a rebound during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben tries to dribble around Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots in the first half against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots a second-half free throw against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots between Waverly's Abigail Carter, left, and Alexis Adams, right during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden shoots over Waverly's Anastyn Harms during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball downcourt in the second half against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth shoots a free throw against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Hannah Nadgwick, left, and Waverly's Anna Clarke scramble for a loose ball in the second half during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer wears two different colored shows against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms dribbles the ball against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms guards Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben tries to slow down Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl dribbles the ball against during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Gracie Kircher blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Gracie Kircher blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl dribbles the ball against Norris during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, left, and Anistyn Rice collide while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, right, and Anistyn Rice collide while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grace Kohler scores on a second-half fast break against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek sits on the bench with ice on her knee after getting injured against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grayson Piening shoots over York's Lauryn Haggadone during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Jackson Moeller Swan (left) and Evan Hill (right) try to stop Millard North's Jasen Green during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Caden Peterson (right) tries to stop Millard North's David Harmon during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Evan Hill (left) and Jackson Moeller Swan (right) try to stop Millard North's David Harmon during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR
Millard North's David Harmon celebrates in the 4th quarter during their first round game against Elkhorn South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR
Millard North players celebrate after Nick Dolezal's dunk during their first round game against Elkhorn South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR
Elkhorn South's Henry Burt (left) battles Millard North's Jasen Green for a loose ball during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR
Elkhorn South's Henry Burt (right) tries to stop Millard North's Jasen Green during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR
Millard North's David Harmon (left) tries to get past Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard during their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR
Millard North's David Harmon (5) hugs Elkhorn South's Caden Peterson after Millard North defeated Elkhorn South in their first round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
EILEEN T. MESLAR
