BASKETBALL

Class A: Jasen Green scores 20 points to pace Millard North over Elkhorn South

  • Updated
Jasen Green scored 20 points Tuesday to lead Millard North to a 62-50 win over Elkhorn South in a first-round game at the boys state basketball tournament.

The Creighton pledge scored 14 in the first half and six in the second for the 24-2 Mustangs, the defending state champions. David Harmon added 16.

Alec Noonan scored 16 to pace the Storm, who finish the season 16-9.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

