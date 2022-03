Class A: Josiah Dotzler's 18 points helps Bellevue West past Lincoln Pius X

Last year's Class A runner-up showed Tuesday night that it's out to make amends at this year's state basketball tournament.

Josiah Dotzler scored 18 points to lead top-ranked Bellevue West to a 60-46 first-round win over Lincoln Pius X at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 24-3 Thunderbirds move on to a 7:45 p.m. semifinal Thursday while ending the Pius season at 18-8.

The Thunderbolts' only lead came at 3-2 when Jared Bohrer sank a 3-pointer. Bellevue West used a 7-0 run to surge ahead and it got worse for Pius in the second quarter when the Thunderbirds went on a 14-0 run, moving ahead 34-15.

"Defensively I thought we played better in the first half than we have all year," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. "Pius was looking really good on film so that was a concern."

The Thunderbolts handled Pius 95-68 early in the season, a score that Woodard said was misleading.

"That was a long time ago and it was a four-point game late in the third quarter," he said. "Plus we were 14 of 25 from 3-point range that night."

Bellevue West made just two shots from behind the arc Tuesday night but still put away the Thunderbolts with relative ease. The Thunderbirds led by 22 late in the third quarter and Pius got no closer than 14 the rest of the way.

"Bellevue West is a great team," Pius coach Brian Spicka said. "Offense, defense, inside and outside."

Senior forward William Kyle took care of the inside part, slamming three dunks and finishing with 12 points.

Jacob Arop added 10 for Bellevue West while Jaden Jackson added eight.

Woodard said his team didn't really draw motivation from last year's second-place finish to Millard North.

"They want to write their own script," he said. "We had a great group last year but this group wants to make its own run."

Jack Hastreiter finished with 13 to lead Pius.

​Lincoln Pius X (18-8);10;7;11;18--46

Bellevue West (24-3);18;18;10;14--60

LPX: Jared Bohrer 7, Will Noel 2, Brady Christiansen 9, Sam Hastreiter 6, Jack Hastreiter 13, Jackson Kessler 5, Treyson Anderson 4.

BW: Jacob Arop 10, Evan Inselman 3, Eldon Turner 4, Jaden Jackson 8, Jaxon Stueve 5, Josiah Dotzler 18, William Kyle 12.

