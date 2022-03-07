 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Class A: Kennadi Williams' 25 leads Lincoln Southwest to first-round win over Omaha Central

  • Updated
  • 0
Southwest

The Lincoln Southwest bench reacts to a call. Southwest defeated Omaha Central 54-38.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — With a cheering section on both sides of the Pinnacle Bank Arena court, Kennadi Williams led Lincoln Southwest to a surprisingly easy 54-38 win over Central in the Class A quarterfinals Monday.

Williams, who led all scorers with 24, is the daughter of Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams. The NU team sat in the opposite corner of the Silver Hawks’ cheering section.

Southwest (20-5) took control early in the second quarter with a 15-2 run fueled by seven free throws. Williams, who scored 13 first-half points, made five of the free throws. Lincoln Southwest led 27-15 before Central (24-4) ended the half on a 6-0 run. To start the second, Williams splashed a 3-pointer. Central never got closer.

Central was led by Aniah Wayne, who scored 17 points, and 6-foot-5 Texas A&M volleyball recruit Ital Lopuyo, who scored eight points and blocked four shots. She altered several others.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

