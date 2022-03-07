Class A: Kennadi Williams' 25 leads Lincoln Southwest to first-round win over Omaha Central

LINCOLN — With a cheering section on both sides of the Pinnacle Bank Arena court, Kennadi Williams led Lincoln Southwest to a surprisingly easy 54-38 win over Central in the Class A quarterfinals Monday.
Williams, who led all scorers with 24, is the daughter of Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams. The NU team sat in the opposite corner of the Silver Hawks’ cheering section.
Southwest (20-5) took control early in the second quarter with a 15-2 run fueled by seven free throws. Williams, who scored 13 first-half points, made five of the free throws. Lincoln Southwest led 27-15 before Central (24-4) ended the half on a 6-0 run. To start the second, Williams splashed a 3-pointer. Central never got closer.
Central was led by Aniah Wayne, who scored 17 points, and 6-foot-5 Texas A&M volleyball recruit Ital Lopuyo, who scored eight points and blocked four shots. She altered several others.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball tournaments, Monday
Millard South's Julianna Jones (33) stretches out for a rebound ball in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Danielle Peterson (50) slips past Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) and Mya Babbitt (23) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown gets squished between Millard South's Mya Babbitt (23) and Miranda Kelly (5) while shooting the ball in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Megan Belt (1) runs down the court with Bellevue West's Taryn Wharton (21) keeping pace in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Taryn Wharton (21) gets tripped up in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Emorie Swanson (33) looks to pass the ball in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans celebrate a play in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher (4) falls on top of Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jayla Cleveland (31), second from right, react to a play in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher (4) goes for two points around Millard South's Alexa Finkenbiner (11) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South head coach Bryce Meyers calls out to his team in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) passes the ball to teammate Mya Babbitt (23) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Dane Bacon watches his team in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) looks to pass the ball past Bellevue West's Danielle Peterson (50) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South head coach Bryce Meyers talks to his team between quarters of the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday. Millard South won the game 62-45.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo (22) blocks a shots by Lincoln Southwest's Alexa Gobel (21) in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's McKenna Rathbun (24) runs down the court with Omaha Central's Calista Perkins (31) close behind in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Lincoln Southwest bench reacts to a call in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest means cheer during the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Aniah Wayne (24) leans to keep the ball inbounds in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Aaniya Webb (23) shoots the ball between Lincoln Southwest's Taryn Ling (4) and Brinly Christensen (30) in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada talks with an official during the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Alexa Gobel (21) eyes the basket with Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo (22) trailing her in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace (10) passes the ball in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen (30) celebrates while running off the court for a timeout in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central head coach Michael Kroupa calls out to his team in the Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA state quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
