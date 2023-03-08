LINCOLN — Gretna was bothered by Lincoln Southeast’s length, but not enough for the Dragons to exit the state tournament Wednesday night.
Landon Pokorski's basket with 1:35 left put No. 3 Gretna ahead to stay in its 60-53 win over No. 8 Lincoln Southeast in the Class A first round at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Pokorski had 24 points, half coming on four 3s.
“He’s an all-state kid,” Gretna coach Brad Feeken declared. “All-state kids better perform well here otherwise we’ll be going home soon.
“In these types of situations, you lean on your trust and he’s been down this road before.”
So has Alex Wilcoxson, Gretna’s other three-year starter in the backcourt. After Pokorski misfired on the 20-4 Dragons’ next possession, Wilcoxson got the ball off the rebound for a 3 and a 54-50 lead in the final minute.
“That’s Wilcoxson,’’ Feeken said. “He has a lot of guts. No fear in him and he’s had that all year for us. As soon as he shot it, I saw Landon holding up the 3 sign. He has that much trust in his teammates and Wilcoxson takes the good shot for us.”
Southeast was trying to avoid an O-for tournament for the three Lincoln Public Schools teams that qualified. North Star lost to Bellevue West and Lincoln East lost to Omaha Westside in the day’s first two games in Class A.
The Knights (16-10) took their largest lead at 43-38 from five points by Bangot Dak to start the fourth quarter. Dak, a 6-foot-9 senior, had 17 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
“They dd bother us a little bit with their size,” Feeken said. “Coach (Bill) Heard switched us into man defense, which I thought did a really good job raising tempo for us offensively and kind of got a little separation. We got a little looser and made some big shots late.”
Lincoln Southeast (16-10)... 9 13 15 15 — 53 Gretna (20-4)..................... 11 15 12 22 — 60
LSE: Bangot Dak 17, Tayelor Moore 13, Wade Voss 6, BJ Bradford 6, Marius Shumaker 6, Jake Hilkemann 5.
G: Landon Pokorski 24, Jeff Rozelle 10, Alex Wilcoxson 10, Alec Wilkins 9, Kade Cook 4, Tyler Smolinski 3.
Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Wednesday
