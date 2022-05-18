Class A: Lincoln East defeats Millard South, handing Patriots their first loss

Another strong effort by starter Jalen Worthley kept Lincoln East alive in the Class A state baseball tournament.
The senior left-hander allowed two hits and struck out six Wednesday in a 4-0 shutout of Millard South at UNO's Tal Anderson Field. The 27-4 Spartans will play at 4 p.m. Thursday and the winner of that game moves on to the 7 p.m. final against the Patriots.
It was the first loss in the double-elimination event for 26-9 Millard South, which is seeking its second straight state title.
Worthley, 7-0 this spring, threw 96 pitches in 5 1/3 innings and allowed only a double to Braden Cannon and a single to Max Heard.
"I really have mixed emotions," he said. "There's happiness that we're moving on but I'm sad this will be the last time I'll be pitching for these guys."
Worthley, a San Jose State pledge, was in a pitcher's duel with Millard South starter Jake Dennis through three scoreless innings. Keegan Brink, who had three hits, broke up the shutout in the fourth with a two-run homer to right.
"I just tried to barrel it up," Brink said. "It's great that we'll be playing tomorrow."
East added a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Noah Walters and another in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by AJ Evasco.
Reliever Paul Shortridge came on in the sixth after Worthley had walked two batters with one out. Shortridge threw one pitch, getting a 5-4-3 double play.
He retired the Patriots in order in the seventh, keeping the Spartans' dream of a state title alive. A Lincoln school has not captured Class A since 1977.
"I get emotional thinking about it," coach Mychal Lanik said. "These guys have worked so hard and done everything we've asked them."
The only negative for East was a knee injury to starting left fielder Mason Gaines. He collided with a teammate while making a play in the fourth inning and had to leave the game.
Millard South (26-9).....000 000 0—0 2 0 Lincoln East (27-4).......000 211 x—4 4 0
W: Worthley. L: Dennis. S: Shortridge. 2B: MS, Cannon; LE, Brink. HR: LE, Brink.
