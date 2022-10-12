Class A: Lincoln East, Papillion-La Vista upset higher seeds in first round of state softball

HASTINGS, Neb. — Two of the lower seeds won their first-round games Wednesday at the Class A state softball tournament.

Lincoln East, the No. 5 seed, won a marathon 12-8 decision over Millard North in a game that featured eight home runs, some of which were aided by a northwest wind that at times reached gusts close to 30 mph.

No. 6 seed Papillion-La Vista won its first-round state tournament game for the 29th consecutive season by hanging on for a 6-5 victory over Elkhorn South. The Storm rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the game ended on a controversial out call at first base.

East will play top-ranked Gretna, which ran its record to 35-0 with a 9-0, 5-inning victory over Papillion-La Vista South, in one of Wednesday night's two Class A winner's bracket games.

Omaha Marian will play Papio in the other winner's bracket game after the No. 2-ranked Crusaders improved to 30-2 with an 8-0, 6-inning win over defending Class A champion Lincoln Southwest.

First round scores

Papillion-La Vista South (20-13).....000 00—0 5 2

Gretna (35-0).................................006 3X—9 7 0

W-Alexis Jensen. L-Abigail Dworak. 2B-PLVS, Shayla Warak. HR-G, Ansley Gydesen, Faith Mills, Jensen.

Lincoln East (31-7)...............320 610 0—12 14 1

Millard North (23-9).............140 011 1— 8 9 3

W-Delaney Bell. L-Jayda Juarez. 2B-LE, Addison Bliemeister, Madison Adams, Kooper Barnes, Bell. HR-LE, Gabreyella Pace, Rhiannon Martin, Sydney Walz, Barnes; MN, Madelin McGee, Lynn Davis, Hayden Nelson.

Papillion-La Vista (22-8).....310 110 0—6 9 3

Elkhorn South (25-9)..........000 001 4—5 10 1

W-Carly Bertolini. L-Kennadi Borngrebe. 2B- PLV, Haley Wilwerding, Kloey Hamblen (2), Kamira Botos; ES, Tarisa Frans, Taylor Horsham.

Lincoln Southwest (27-13).....000 000—0 3 1

Omaha Marian (30-2).............141 011—8 10 1

W-Maddia Groff. L-Taylor Coleman. HR-OM, Emma Humpal.

