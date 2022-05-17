 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Class A: Lincoln East remains in state baseball tournament after win over Lincoln Southeast

  Updated
  • 0

Lincoln East defeated Lincoln Southeast 5-1 on Tuesday night to remain alive in the Class A state baseball tournament.

Carter Mick got the win while Garrett Springer had a pair of RBIs.

The win lifts the 26-4 Spartans into a 4 p.m. game Wednesday against Millard South.

The loss ends the season for the 23-8 Knights.

Lincoln East (26-4)..............021  110 1—5  9  1

Lincoln Southeast (23-8).....010  000  0—1  5  2

W: Mick. L: . 2B: Buettenback. LE, Clementi.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

