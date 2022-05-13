Class A: Lincoln East shuts out Elkhorn South in first-round

Lincoln East defeated Elkhorn South 10-0 on Friday in a first-round game at the Class A state baseball tournament.
Jalen Worthley went four innings to pick up the win for the 25-3 Spartans. He struck out four and gave up just two singles.
East moves on to a winners bracket game Monday at 4 p.m. against Millard West.
The Storm drops into a losers bracket game Monday at 10 a.m. vs. Kearney.
Photos: Nebraska state baseball tournament, Friday
Kearney's Brayden Andersen can't hold onto this pop-up hit by Millard West's Nixon Snyder in the bottom of the third inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday. It was ruled to hit and Snyder eventually scored that inning.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Jaxson Cahoy started against Kearney during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Dylan Driessen steals third base ahead of the tag from Kearney's Dawson Stutz in the second inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Brayden Andersen pitches to Millard West's to Peyton Moore during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nixon Snyder, left,is greeted by Dylan Driessen after Nixon scored in the third inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Brayden Andersen can't hold onto a throw as Millard West's Nixon Snyder scores on a pass ball in the bottom of the third inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A dragonfly zooms past Lincoln East's Jalen Worthley as he throws the games first pitch against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jalen Worthley started the game against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Carter Navin pitches against Lincoln East during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South Lincoln East's Cooper Erikson, No. 16, is greeted by Elijah Erikson after he scores on a stolen base and an error in the first inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's A.J. Seizys scores after a bunt by Jaelyn Welch and an error by Elkhorn South catcher Cole Goeser in the second inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Michael Meckna walks through the dugout in a game against Lincoln East during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East starting pitcher Jalen Worthley, left, talks to his brother the catcher, Jeter Worthley before the start of an inning against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley watches a pitch go by against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Eli Small runs down a ball hit by Lincoln East's Cooper Erikson during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Michael Valdivia tries to tag out Lincoln East's Ryan Clementi on a pick-off play in the third inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Devin Fritzsch pitches against Lincoln East during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
