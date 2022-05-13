 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Class A: Lincoln East shuts out Elkhorn South in first-round

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln East defeated Elkhorn South 10-0 on Friday in a first-round game at the Class A state baseball tournament.

Jalen Worthley went four innings to pick up the win for the 25-3 Spartans. He struck out four and gave up just two singles.

East moves on to a winners bracket game Monday at 4 p.m. against Millard West.

The Storm drops into a losers bracket game Monday at 10 a.m. vs. Kearney.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert