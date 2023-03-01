LINCOLN -- Its back to the girls state basketball tournament semifinals for Lincoln High, which turned aside a determined Millard West squad Wednesday night.

The Links moved to 24-1 with a 64-55 victory over the Wildcats in a first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln High reached the semis last year but saw its championship hopes end in a loss to eventual state champion Fremont.

The Links are seeking their second title and first since 1980.

Coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson's squad led most of the way but Millard West closed within a point early in the fourth quarter. The Links stubbornly held the lead, widening that margin to 12 late in the game.

"Down the stretch I thought we were really, really good," the coach said. "You can tell that we're a little bit more experienced."

After Millard West crept within 42-41, a pair of Dyvine Harris free throws and a layup by Jailynn Brill extended Lincoln High's lead. Three-pointers by Harris and Aniyah Hicks-Robinson helped keep the Links in charge.

They also sank seven free throws in the final period to put away the 17-8 Wildcats.

"We talked about trusting the game plan," Kelley-Johnson said. "Eventually we're going to wear the opponent down."

The coach added that Millard West probably was the best offensive team her Links have faced this season.

"I don't know if we slowed them down," she said. "Those kids can shoot it and they're a really good ball club."

Kiana Wiley paced Lincoln High with 16 points while Harris had 14 and Brill, a 6-foot-2 center, added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Neleigh Gessert led Millard West with a game-high 23 points, including 14 in the second half. Her twin sister Norah scored nine first-half points and pulled down eight rebounds.

The Links move on to play Millard North in a 7:45 p.m. semifinal Friday at PBA.

Millard West (17-8)... 11 13 13 18 — 55

Lincoln High (24-1)... 15 13 13 23 — 64

MW: Libby Hoffman 6, Taylor Hansen 8, Neleigh Gessert 23, Norah Gessert 9, MaKenna Scholting 3, Callie Ott 6.

LH: Aniyah Hicks-Robinson 8, Briauna Robinson 6, Kiana Wiley 16, Dyvine Harris 14, Jailynn Brill 13, Nya Jock 7.

Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Wednesday