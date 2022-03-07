Class A: Lincoln High uses late run to get past Bellevue East

After Bellevue East took its only lead of the second half, Lincoln High’s J’unti Franklin was in the middle of a closing 12-0 run to send the Links to the Class A girls semifinals.

The senior guard scored six of the first eight in the surge and finished with a team-high 13 in the 52-41 win.

No. 2 Lincoln High (22-2) will try to defeat No. 3 Fremont for the second time this season when they meet in a 7:45 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Links made it past the first round for the first time since 2000 and only the second time since losing in the 1992 title game.

“I had a little rocky start,’’ said Franklin, who had only five points at halftime, “and the open shots I missed I had to make up for and have confidence in myself.”

She went 1-of-2 at the line to tie the game, then broke the tie with a 3 with 2:46 left.

The Links made their final eight free throws in the final 1:19 to close out No. 8 Bellevue East (19-7). The Chieftains’ final four possessions ended with two turnovers and two missed 3s.

They trailed through the middle two quarters and looked like they never would get over the hump until a quick 6-0 run with a basket from Baylee Egan, two Mya Skoff free throws and a layup by Riley Jensen after a Links turnover.

Jensen had a game-high 17 points and Skoff 16. The Chieftains didn’t have a 3-point basket.

Bellevue East (19-7)... 12 10 9 10—41

Lincoln High (22-2)..... 13 14 9 16—52

LH: J'unita Franklin 13, Briauna Robinson 12, Kiana Wiley 11, Nyawarga Jock 6, Dyvine Harris 4, Jailynn Brill 4, Ariana Hoagland 2.

BE: Riley Jensen 17, Mya Skoff 16, Baylee Egan 6, MacKenzie Reimer 1, Kara Stricklin 1.​

