 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class A: Lincoln Pius X defeats Fremont to win second-straight championship
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Class A: Lincoln Pius X defeats Fremont to win second-straight championship

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Lincoln Pius X defeated Fremont 56-52 on Saturday night in the Class A final of the girls state basketball tournament.

Alexis Markowski had 27 points and 19 rebounds for the top-ranked Thunderbolts, who finished off a 25-0 season.

It was the second straight title for Pius and fifth overall.

Fremont, seeking its first championship, finishes 23-4.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Nebraska girls basketball tournament Saturday

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert