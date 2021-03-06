Class A: Lincoln Pius X defeats Fremont to win second-straight championship

LINCOLN — Lincoln Pius X defeated Fremont 56-52 on Saturday night in the Class A final of the girls state basketball tournament.
Alexis Markowski had 27 points and 19 rebounds for the top-ranked Thunderbolts, who finished off a 25-0 season.
It was the second straight title for Pius and fifth overall.
Fremont, seeking its first championship, finishes 23-4.
