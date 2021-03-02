Class A: Lincoln Pius X kicks off title defense with win over Millard North

LINCOLN — Millard North slowed the game down Tuesday but it still wasn't enough against top-ranked Lincoln Pius X.

The Thunderbolts remained unbeaten with a 40-20 win in a first-round Class A girls basketball state tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Pius moved to 23-0 and advances to a 6:15 p.m. semifinal Friday.

The 14-10 Mustangs, who reached state via the wild card, played a control game. The strategy seemed to be working as Millard North stayed within striking distance for three quarters.

The Thunderbolts pulled away in the final period, outscoring the Mustangs 13-0.

"I had a feeling they were going to try and slow things down," Pius coach Ryan Psota said. "We got some turnovers early but didn't convert them."

Nebraska signee Alexis Markowski led the Thunderbolts with 14 points and 12 rebounds. She was held to five points in the first half while battling inside against 6-foot-4 senior center Sidney Anderson.

"It was a really physical game," Markowski said. "We haven't had one like that in awhile and we finally figured out what worked for us."

Psota said he wasn't surprised by the slowdown, which led to the Thunderbolts scoring a season-low 40.