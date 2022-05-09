Class A: Lincoln Southeast defeats Omaha Westside in overtime

Sidney Wettlaufer punched in a ball in the box in the 90th minute, the lone score in Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southeast’s 1-0 overtime win over eighth-ranked Omaha Westside in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Monday at Morrison Stadium.
The win pushes the Knights into Friday’s 2 p.m. semifinal against the winner of Monday’s last first round match between Omaha Marian and Lincoln Pius X.
Omaha Westside (12-6) 0 0 0 0 - 0
Lincoln Southeast (15-1) 0 0 1 0 - 1
GOALS: LSE, Sidney Wettlaufer.
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer, Monday
Lincoln Southeast's Sidney Wettlaufer (21) celebrates with teammates Rachel Warrick (10), Samantha Searcey (13) and Tayah Ryan (6) after her goal in the Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state quarterfinal goals soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Lincoln Southeast won the game 1-0 in extra time.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Charlotte Murphy (15) keeps her eye on the ball in the Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state quarterfinal goals soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Lincoln Southeast won the game 1-0 in extra time.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Lillian Tobin (10) races downtown he field in the Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state quarterfinal goals soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Lincoln Southeast won the game 1-0 in extra time.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast and Omaha Westside players compete in the Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state quarterfinal goals soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Lincoln Southeast won the game 1-0 in extra time.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ava Zimmerman (14) fights for the ball against Lincoln Southeast's Mirabelle Hesse (9) and Evan Miller (7) in the Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state quarterfinal goals soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Lincoln Southeast won the game 1-0 in extra time.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Charlotte Murphy (15) walks off the field after a Lincoln Southeast goal in the Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state quarterfinal goals soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Lincoln Southeast won the game 1-0 in extra time.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Katelyn Rutledge (4) and Omaha Westside's Elle Hoffman (2) go up for the ball in the Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state quarterfinal goals soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Lincoln Southeast won the game 1-0 in extra time.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Delani Daubman (1) can't quite save the ball from the goal in the Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state quarterfinal goals soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Lincoln Southeast won the game 1-0 in extra time.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Breaunna Buscher (17) and Lincoln Southeast's Tayah Ryan (6) fight for control of the ball in the Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state quarterfinal goals soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Lincoln Southeast won the game 1-0 in extra time.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Katelyn Rutledge (4) and Omaha Westside's Naomi Choquette (4) both chase after the ball in the Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state quarterfinal goals soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Lincoln Southeast won the game 1-0 in extra time.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast players celebrate together after the final whistle as Omaha Westside players walk off the field following the Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state quarterfinal goals soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Lincoln Southeast won the game 1-0 in extra time.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Ava Rosenfels has an ice pack on her neck to try and cool off during halftime against Gretna during the first round of state soccer on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Ava Makovicka tries to catch up to Elkhorn South's Lindsey Gruwell during the first round of state soccer on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Regan Ehlhert tries to keep the ball away from Elkhorn South's Madi Warren during the first round of state soccer on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Keely Yager, left tries to steal the ball from Lincoln East's Olivia Tollefsen during the first round of state soccer on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Sydney Zabloudil, left, hugs London Defini after she scored in the first overtime against Elkhorn South during the first round of state soccer on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore, left, and Lincoln East's Page Monson fight for control of the ball during the first round of state soccer on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna London Defini collides with Elkhorn South keeper Makenna Miller during the first round of state soccer on Monday. Miller would leave the game with an injury.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alexis Cerone, center, falls while trying to split Elkhorn South'a Delaney Fredericks, left, and Lindsey Gruwell during the first round of state soccer on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Sonora Defini, center, hugs her sister London Defini, right after London scored on a penalty kick against Elkhorn South during the first round of state soccer on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South'a Delaney Fredericks shows her surprise at Gretna being awarded a penalty kick on a play between Fredericks and Gretna's Allison Marshall during the first round of state soccer on Monday. London Defini would score what would eventually be the game-winner on that penalty kick.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Ava Makovicka, right, tries to head the ball in front of Elkhorn South's Kylie Hinrichs during the first round of state soccer on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna keeper Madelyn Schaffert makes a save against Elkhorn South during the first round of state soccer on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
