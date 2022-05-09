 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOCCER

Class A: Lincoln Southeast defeats Omaha Westside in overtime

  • Updated
  • 0

Sidney Wettlaufer punched in a ball in the box in the 90th minute, the lone score in Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southeast’s 1-0 overtime win over eighth-ranked Omaha Westside in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament Monday at Morrison Stadium.

The win pushes the Knights into Friday’s 2 p.m. semifinal against the winner of Monday’s last first round match between Omaha Marian and Lincoln Pius X.

* * *

Omaha Westside (12-6) 0 0 0 0 - 0

Lincoln Southeast (15-1) 0 0 1 0 - 1

GOALS: LSE, Sidney Wettlaufer.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton tells Tom Brady that Miami GP is F1's Super Bowl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert