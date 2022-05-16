 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Class A: Lincoln Southeast overcomes early deficit to beat Omaha Westside

  • Updated
  • 0

Will Jesske had five RBIs to lead the Knights past the Warriors.

Max Buettenback chipped in three doubles and scored three runs for the 23-7 Knights, who advance to play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fricke Field.

Westside led 4-2 after two innings but Southeast scored three runs in the third and five in the fourth.

Luke Blatchford got the win and Kade Wickham came on to finish off the victory.

Westside ends the season 18-16.

Lincoln Southeast (23-7) ... 203;511;2--14;12;1

Omaha Westside (18-16) ... 400 001;0--5;8;4

W: Blatchford. Coughlin. 2B: LSE, Buettenback 3, Jesske. OW, Yeager 2. 3B: LSE, Appleget. HR: Blatchford.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

