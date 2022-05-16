Class A: Lincoln Southeast overcomes early deficit to beat Omaha Westside

Will Jesske had five RBIs to lead the Knights past the Warriors.

Max Buettenback chipped in three doubles and scored three runs for the 23-7 Knights, who advance to play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fricke Field.

Westside led 4-2 after two innings but Southeast scored three runs in the third and five in the fourth.

Luke Blatchford got the win and Kade Wickham came on to finish off the victory.

Westside ends the season 18-16.

Lincoln Southeast (23-7) ... 203;511;2--14;12;1

Omaha Westside (18-16) ... 400 001;0--5;8;4

W: Blatchford. Coughlin. 2B: LSE, Buettenback 3, Jesske. OW, Yeager 2. 3B: LSE, Appleget. HR: Blatchford.

