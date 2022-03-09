Class A: Lincoln Southwest defeats top-ranked Millard South

Millard South's quest for an elusive championship ended once again in frustrating fashion at Wednesday night's girls state tournament.

The top-ranked Patriots' undefeated season came to an end as Lincoln Southwest posted a 53-46 semifinal victory. The Silver Hawks advance to the Class A final Friday at 6 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

For Millard South -- going home empty-handed for the seventh straight tourney trip -- it's wait until next year.

The Silver Hawks took control from the start, sprinting to a 17-8 lead. That advantage grew to 30-17 when Taryn Ling banked home a 3-pointer just before halftime.

Southwest led by 12 in the fourth quarter before the Patriots put on a spirited comeback, closing within 50-46 with 1:12 left. The Silver Hawks managed to hang on with the help of sophomore guard Kennadi Williams.

The daughter of Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams sank six late free throws to help send the Southwest to the championship game in hopes of securing its second state title.

"I feel like I'm in a dream," Williams said. "We played with a lot of heart and our defense pulled us through."

She said the emotion of the game got to her down the stretch.

"I was crying with about 10 seconds left," she said.

​First-year coach Tim Barada credited his team for going into the game with the right attitude.

"Our kids believed we could do this," he said. "We felt all the pressure was on Millard South."

Williams finished with a team-high 19 points while Brinly Christensen had nine points and 10 rebounds. She left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury but Barada said he thought she'd be available for Friday's title game.

Top-seeded Millard South finishes 27-1 while seeing its state tourney hopes dashed in the semifinals for the third straight year. The Patriots also were the state runners-up in 2017 and 2018.

Millard South was seeking its fourth state title but first since 1996.

"They got off to a good start and stayed composed," Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said. "They played a great game so hats off to them."

The coach added that despite the loss, he was proud of his team's effort.

"People don't understand what it's like to play with such high expectations every game," he said. "The season is a long grind and tonight, the other team came out on top."

Khloe Lemon led the Patriots with 22 points while Megan Belt -- one of two seniors on the team -- had 15. Leading scorer Mya Babbitt was held to five points and Cora Olsen, in foul trouble much of the game, scored two.

"Everyone was gunning for us all year long and we gave it everything we had," Meyers said. "I wouldn't trade my girls for anyone."

Lincoln Southwest (21-5) 17 13 7 16--53

Millard South (27-1).......... 8 9 11 18--46

LSW: Aniya Seymore 4, Taryn Ling 8, Freddie Wallace 7, Kennadi Williams 19, Alexa Gobel 4, McKenna Rathbun 2, Brinly Christensen 9.

MS: Megan Belt 15, Cora Olsen 2, Mya Babbitt 5, Khloe Lemon 22, Juliana Jones 2.

