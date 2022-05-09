Class A: Lincoln Southwest rolls past Lincoln East

Lincoln Southwest rolled past Lincoln East 3-0 to clinch a spot in the Class A semifinals against top-seeded Gretna.

After some good back-and-forth chances early, Lincoln Southwest opened the scoring in the 27th minute on a strike by Charley Kort from nearly 30 yards out.

“I knew that I had the time and the space that I could shoot it,” Kort said. “I knew that the goalie had been off her line and so I knew that I could take it.”

After going into the halftime break up 1-0, the Silver Hawks came out of the gates in the second half strong, and the results soon followed.

In the 54th minute, Jillian Lane dribbled the ball into the box, cut back to the left and fired it past the Lincoln East goaltender to extend the lead.

Then, just eight minutes later, Kort added her second of the game on a penalty kick.

“Love that kid,” Nettleton said about Kort's two-goal performance. “She puts everything out there. She puts on her sleeve, fights super hard for her teammates and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Lincoln East had some strong shots on net throughout the game ­– and particularly in the second half ­­– that resulted in saves by Southwest goalie Alexa Gobel.

Southwest outshot East 12-8.

Nettleton said that he has been working hard with Gobel to get the best out of her.

“I think we’ve been just trying to get her to think about playing and nothing else,” he said. “And when she just plays, she’s next level. I never thought that a shot would be dangerous when you got number one in purple.”

The next stop for Southwest is taking on undefeated defending state champion Gretna. The two teams will play in the semifinal on Friday at noon. The Dragons took down Elkhorn South 2-1 earlier in the day.

While the challenge is a big one, the messaging stays the same for the Silver Hawks.

“I expect (Gretna) will be hyper-focused for the next match and wanting to prove a point,” Nettleton said. “For our girls, it’s next match. Next match mentality and making sure that our quality shows."

