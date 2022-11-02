 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Class A: Lincoln Southwest survives for five-set win over Millard West

  • Updated
  • 0

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the state volleyball tournament and preview all the football quarterfinals matchups.

Lincoln Southwest defeated Millard West in five sets Wednesday night at the Class A state volleyball tournament.

The Silver Hawks defeated the Wildcats 25-15, 25-23, 16-25, 14-25, 15-7.

The win boosts 31-3 Southwest into a semifinal match Friday at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Wildcats finish 23-11.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

