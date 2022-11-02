Class A: Lincoln Southwest survives for five-set win over Millard West

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the state volleyball tournament and preview all the football quarterfinals matchups.
Lincoln Southwest defeated Millard West in five sets Wednesday night at the Class A state volleyball tournament.
The Silver Hawks defeated the Wildcats 25-15, 25-23, 16-25, 14-25, 15-7.
The win boosts 31-3 Southwest into a semifinal match Friday at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Wildcats finish 23-11.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Photos: Nebraska state volleyball tournament, Nov. 2
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney spikes the ball past Grand Island Northwest's Makayla Rhoads, left, and Mikyna Stoppkotte during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Jaelyn Dicke spikes the ball past Omaha Skutt's Hailey Kiscoan, left, and Abbie Hagedorn during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Jaelyn Dicke serves the ball as the Elkhorn North and Grand Island Northwest play on the divider behind her during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt celebrates a point against Waverly during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt, bottom, celebrates a point against Waverly during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Brooke Banker sets the ball as Waverly's Jaelyn Dicke watches during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Madelyn Uhlir, left, celebrates a point against Seward during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Gabrielle Fortner hits the ball at Norris' Billie Kircher, left, and Anistyn Rice during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Kayla Westby puts her shoe on after it game off in a match against Norris during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Gabrielle Fortner, right, hits the ball at Norris' Billie Kircher during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Evie Howard, left, and Lauren Buzbee celebrate a point against Seward during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Madelyn Uhlir dives for the ball against Seward during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Seward's Keira Lliteras hits the ball towards Bennington's Taylor Olsen during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Seward's Sophia Turek hits the ball towards Beinnington during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Grand Island Northwest, Elkhorn North, Waverly, and Omaha Skutt all play during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Anna Jelinek spikes the ball between Sidney's Payton Schrotberger, left, and Kayla Westby during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Anna Jelinek, left, and Kendall Cose celebrate a point against Sidney during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Douglas County West's Raya Sattem, right, tries to get the ball past Minden's Mariah Lempka during the first round of the class C1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Anna Jelinek spikes the ball between Sidney's Payton Schrotberger, left, and Kayla Westby during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Megyn Scott hits the ball towards North Bend Central's Kathryn Gaughen during the first round of the class C1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adam Central's Irelyn Samuelson bumps the ball against North Bend Central during the first round of the class C1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Adam Central's Gracie Weichman, Rachel Goodon Kylie Lancaster celebrate a point against North Bend Central during the first round of the class C1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Minden's Myla Emery celebrates a point against Douglas County West during the first round of the class C1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Reese Riddle sets the ball against Norris during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Payton Schrotberger bumps the ball against Norris during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Billie Kircher spikes the ball at Sidney's Gabrielle Fortner, center and Kayla Westby during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Karsyn Leeling hits the ball in a match against Norris during the first round of the class B state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!