LINCOLN — Derek Rollins missed his first seven shots.

“I know my team counts on me a lot. So if I didn't get going, it would have been a very bad game for us,’’ he said.

The Millard North sophomore subseuqently went 6 of 9, including the game-winner going up against a trio of Gretna Dragons.

“Three people on me, but I knew it was a big basket to get so I put my mind to it,’’ he said.

His basket, off a feed across the lane from Camden Monie, with 15 seconds left Friday night held up for a 54-52 win and a fourth consecutive spot in the Class A final.

The matchup of No. 2 Millard North (23-4) and No. 1 Bellevue West (28-0) is also for the fourth year. Unprecedented. The Mustangs won the past two years.

“A lot of good players left last year. I didn't think we'll come back with the same players, but we got better the whole year,’’ Rollins said.

Gretna still had 13.8 seconds left after Rollins’ score. Millard North fouled with 6.8 left. Junior guard Landon Pokorski made the throw-in to Alex Wilcoxson, with whom he’s been starting for their three seasons.

Wilcoxson drove, put up a shot. Rebound, shot. Rebound, shot. All while going against Eli Gaeth. Neal Mosser came over, too, and snagged the final rebound.

“We got three shots close,’’ Gretna coach Bred Feeken said. “I thought we got fouled on the second one, but I obviously don’t have as good an vantage point as the officials.

“I thought we were in a decent play. We wanted to get the ball to Alex or to Landon. We had shots close and it didn’t go in for us tonight.”

No. 3 Gretna (20-5) trailed by 10 in the third quarter but gained a 44-44 tie on an and-one by Jeff Rozelle, who had 21 points, with 5:22 left.

Mosser’s 3 regained the lead, which held until a Wilcoxson basket tied it at 52-52.

Millard North coach Mike Etzelmiller, who was an assistant the past three years with now-retired coach Tim Cannon, said on his possession the play was to Rollins with Gaeth opposite him if needed.

On Gretna’s last possession, “we knew we wanted to foul to to try to preserve a little time. Once the ball got down low, we really couldn’t, but we had to finish with a rebound.

“Thankfully Neal came up with that last one, although it took a couple tries.”

Gretna (20-5)............. 11 10 16 15 — 52

Millard North (23-4)... 12 14 15 13 — 54

G: Jeff Rozelle 21, Landon Pokorski 9, Alex Wilcoxson 9, Kade Cook 6, Alec Wilkins 4, Tyler Smolinski 3,

MN: Derek Rollins 14, Neal Mosser 12, Jacob Martin 10, Skylen Williams 9, Eli Gaeth 5, Paxon Piatkowski 2, Camden Monie 2.

