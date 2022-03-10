 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Class A: Millard North defeats Gretna for a chance to defend last year's state title

Green, Page

Millard North's Jasen Green passes the ball to teammates Jakson Page in the Mustangs' semifinal win over Gretna.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Millard North earned the chance to repeat as Class A boys champion by defeating Gretna 58-43 in Thursday's first semifinal.

Creighton-bound Jasen Green had 16 points and eight rebounds against the shorter Dragons (19-7). David Harmon had 11 and Nick Dolezal 10.

The No. 3 Mustangs (25-2) will play the Bellevue West-Omaha Creighton Prep winner in Saturday's 6 p.m. final at PBA.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

