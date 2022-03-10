Class A: Millard North defeats Gretna for a chance to defend last year's state title

LINCOLN — Millard North earned the chance to repeat as Class A boys champion by defeating Gretna 58-43 in Thursday's first semifinal.
Creighton-bound Jasen Green had 16 points and eight rebounds against the shorter Dragons (19-7). David Harmon had 11 and Nick Dolezal 10.
The No. 3 Mustangs (25-2) will play the Bellevue West-Omaha Creighton Prep winner in Saturday's 6 p.m. final at PBA.
