Class A: Millard North defeats Millard West to return to state championship

LINCOLN — Of course, Millard North has had “Unfinished Business” as the theme to its season.
With Friday’s 69-62 victory over feisty Millard West, the Mustangs have the opportunity to snag the prize that got away from them last year — a state title.
“We don’t have to come out and say much about it,’’ Saint Thomas said. “All we have to do is come out and win.”
Thomas scored 26 points for No. 3 Millard North (26-2), including nine of the 11 points in the final 2:20 of the third quarter that wiped out No. 4 Millard West’s only lead of the second half.
“It was one of the greatest runs we’ve had in a while,’’ Mustangs coach Tim Cannon said. “It was all defense, run out, fast break.”
Thomas began the run with a basket on an inbounds pass. Millard West miss, Jadin Johnson basket. Millard West miss, Thomas dunk. Millard West miss, Thomas 3-pointer. Millard West timeout. Nine points in 71 seconds.
“We thought they had two two- to three-minute runs, one in each half,’’ West coach Bill Morrison said. “They got some high-low stuff that we’re in the right spot but they have a guy four inches taller and 20 pounds heavier. It’s hard to guard.”
“That’s a really talented group of kids and hopefully, unless it’s at Millard West, we don’t see another one like that soon.”
Thomas increased Millard North’s lead to 47-37 at quarter’s end and most of the final quarter was played with Mustangs leads of between seven and 11 points. Millard North was 14 of 16 at the line.
“I really liked our toughness. I liked making big free throws, a lot of free throws,’’ Cannon said. “We’re a running team and we slowed it down pretty well when we had a lead and controlled it, and just enough stops to get by. But they were tough. They got some good layups with cuts and then they have (Ryan) Larsen with 3s.”
Evan Meyersick led the Wildcats (18-6) with 15 points. Larsen had nine of his 14 points in the final quarter. Dominic DeAngelo-Humm had 12 and James Conway 10.
Jasen Green had eight of his 12 in the final quarter for Millard North. Second-team All-American Hunter Sallis had 11 points and seven rebounds. Thomas was 5 of 11 on 3s after going 1 of 5 in the first round.
“The four threes in the first half were huge because we were struggling against that zone,’’ Cannon said, “He played a smart game.”
Millard West (18-6).......12 11 14 25—62
Millard North (26-2)......12 19 16 22—69
MW: Evan Meyersick 15, Ryan Larsen 14, Dominic DeAngelo-Humm 12, James Conway 10, Dustin Hatch 5, Trace Thaden 4, Chase Hultman 2.
MN: Saint Thomas 26, Jasen Green 12, Hunter Sallis 11, Jadin Johnson 9, Tyler Sandoval 5, Colin Monie 5, Neal Mosser 1.