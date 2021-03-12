Class A: Millard North defeats Millard West to return to state championship

LINCOLN — Of course, Millard North has had “Unfinished Business” as the theme to its season.

With Friday’s 69-62 victory over feisty Millard West, the Mustangs have the opportunity to snag the prize that got away from them last year — a state title.

“We don’t have to come out and say much about it,’’ Saint Thomas said. “All we have to do is come out and win.”

Thomas scored 26 points for No. 3 Millard North (26-2), including nine of the 11 points in the final 2:20 of the third quarter that wiped out No. 4 Millard West’s only lead of the second half.

“It was one of the greatest runs we’ve had in a while,’’ Mustangs coach Tim Cannon said. “It was all defense, run out, fast break.”

Thomas began the run with a basket on an inbounds pass. Millard West miss, Jadin Johnson basket. Millard West miss, Thomas dunk. Millard West miss, Thomas 3-pointer. Millard West timeout. Nine points in 71 seconds.

“We thought they had two two- to three-minute runs, one in each half,’’ West coach Bill Morrison said. “They got some high-low stuff that we’re in the right spot but they have a guy four inches taller and 20 pounds heavier. It’s hard to guard.”