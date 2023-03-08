LINCOLN — Millard North defeated Elkhorn South 81-70 on Wednesday night in a first-round Class A game of the boys state basketball tournament.
The 22-4 Mustangs advance to a semifinal Friday at 7:45 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Alec Noonan scored a game-high 37 to pace the Storm, who finish 17-7.
Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Wednesday
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler celebrates a first-half dunk against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elm Creek's Kade Sindt, left, and Dundy County-Stratton's Corbin Horner react to an official's call in the closing seconds of regulation during the class D1 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody dribbles past Lincoln East's Carter Tempelmeyer during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Rickey Loftin tries to work his way around Lincoln East's Christian Melessa during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield dribbles the ball towards the basket in the second half against Lincoln East during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jared Townsley, left, fouls Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield shoots in front of Lincoln East's Jang Dak during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elm Creek's Kade Sindt, right, knocks the ball away from Dundy County-Stratton's Corbin Horner in the closing seconds of regulation during the class D1 Nebrask state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech looks to pass the ball against Bellevue West during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson dribbles past Lincoln North Star's William Schafer during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson shoots a first-half three-point basket in front of Lincoln North Star's Kuet Gatwech during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner shoots in front of Lincoln North Star's Antallah Sandlin'el during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler dunks in front of Lincoln North Star's William Schafer in the first half during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson scores in front of Lincoln North Star's William Schafer in the second half during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler falls in front of Lincoln North Star's Brennon Clemmons, left, while shoot the ball after being fouled by Kuet Gatwech, right, during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler dribbles the ball against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve shoots two points in the second half against Lincoln North Star during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell shoots a free throw int he first half against Lincoln East during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody, right, and Lincoln East's Christian Melessa both reach for a rebound during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kevin Brown pulls down a rebound in front of Lincoln East's Christian Melessa during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning shoots over Lincoln East's Christian Melessa during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell goes up for a shot against Lincoln East's Christian Melessa during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kevin Brown attempts a three-point basket against Lincoln East during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell celebrates a first-half three-point basket against Lincoln East during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
