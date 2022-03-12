 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Class A: Millard North wins back-to-back boys state basketball titles

Jasen Green

Bellevue West's William Kyle and Jaden Jackson defend Millard North's Jasen Green during the Class A state basketball final.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — David Harmon had 26 points Saturday night, including the punctuation-mark slam that capped Millard North's repeat Class A title.

The Mustangs defeated Bellevue West 67-57 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Bellevue West had been No. 1 in the Top 10, Millard North No. 3. Josiah Dotzler had 15 points for the Thunderbirds.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

