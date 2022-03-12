Class A: Millard North wins back-to-back boys state basketball titles

LINCOLN — David Harmon had 26 points Saturday night, including the punctuation-mark slam that capped Millard North's repeat Class A title.
The Mustangs defeated Bellevue West 67-57 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bellevue West had been No. 1 in the Top 10, Millard North No. 3. Josiah Dotzler had 15 points for the Thunderbirds.
