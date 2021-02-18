Class A: Millard South captures four individual gold medals and team wrestling title

Millard South again held its own personal Parade of Champions Thursday at the state wrestling tournament.
A year after racking up five individual gold medals, the top-ranked Patriots reeled in four more, nearly lapping the field for a third-straight Class A team title at the CHI Health Center.
Gold-medal performances from Caleb Coyle (120 pounds), Conor Knopick (126), Joel Adams (138) and Antrell Taylor (160) put the exclamation point on another dominant postseason performance.
Millard South topped the 200 point mark for the second straight season, and fifth time since 2006. Grand Island is the only other program to do so in the last 30 years.
“They’ve been so easy to work with,” Patriots coach Nate Olson said. “They listen, they do what they’re supposed to do. They like to have fun, but they also like to get down to business. “Wrestling is their job. And they do a dang good job of it.”
The gold medal march began when Coyle, an Oregon State recruit, continued his winning ways in tight matches, outlasting Garret Grice of Bellevue East in an ultimate tiebreaker. It was a rematch of a 2019 final that Grice won the same way. Coyle also won in an ultimate tiebreaker in the semifinals earlier in the day on Thursday.
“Once he won I knew that I was going to win,” Adams said. “I knew that once he started it we were going to get going.”
Knopick, an Iowa State signee, followed with his second state title in a 2-1 decision over second-ranked Blake Cushing of Grand Island.
After sophomore Aiden Robertson ran into a buzzsaw in Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice in the 132-pound final, Adams got Millard South back on track.
His 4-3 decision over Darian Diaz of North Platte capped a 43-0 season and gave Adams his first state title.
Senior Scott Robertson fell in the 152-pound championship against nationally-ranked Nick Hamilton of Papillion-La-Vista before Taylor gave the Patriots a fourth title in dominant fashion.
The Nebraska recruit controlled from beginning to end in an 18-5 major decision over Norfolk’s Joshua Licking.
Heavyweight Nolan Olafson narrowly missed out on giving Millard South another gold. The senior, who scored an upset in the semifinals earlier in the day, couldn’t knock off a second unbeaten in 12 hours, falling 2-1 in a tiebreaker to Zeph Sivels of Millard North.
It brought an end to a state tournament for Millard South that started with thoughts of broken points records, and ended with another trophy.
In between was anything but routine.
After a shaky Wednesday saw five of 14 qualifiers bounced before the medal rounds, Thursday’s semifinals went almost according to plan.
Almost.
Top-ranked Tyler Antoniak was upset by Kearney’s Beau Hostler in overtime, reversing a 9-3 Antoniak victory earlier in the season.
The disappointment didn’t last long, though, as Millard South got surprising wins from Aiden Robertson and Olafson, the latter knocking off unbeaten unanimous No. 1 Cade Haberman of Omaha Westside.
“These guys battled all week,” Olson said.
Millard South finished 84.5 points ahead of second-place North Platte. The Bulldogs, ranked second in the coaches poll, had gold medalists in Gavyn Brauer (182) and Vincent Genatone (195). Grand Island, behind three finalists and champion Brody Arrants, finished third in the team race.