Class A: Millard South captures four individual gold medals and team wrestling title

Millard South again held its own personal Parade of Champions Thursday at the state wrestling tournament.

A year after racking up five individual gold medals, the top-ranked Patriots reeled in four more, nearly lapping the field for a third-straight Class A team title at the CHI Health Center.

Gold-medal performances from Caleb Coyle (120 pounds), Conor Knopick (126), Joel Adams (138) and Antrell Taylor (160) put the exclamation point on another dominant postseason performance.

Millard South topped the 200 point mark for the second straight season, and fifth time since 2006. Grand Island is the only other program to do so in the last 30 years.

“They’ve been so easy to work with,” Patriots coach Nate Olson said. “They listen, they do what they’re supposed to do. They like to have fun, but they also like to get down to business. “Wrestling is their job. And they do a dang good job of it.”

The gold medal march began when Coyle, an Oregon State recruit, continued his winning ways in tight matches, outlasting Garret Grice of Bellevue East in an ultimate tiebreaker. It was a rematch of a 2019 final that Grice won the same way. Coyle also won in an ultimate tiebreaker in the semifinals earlier in the day on Thursday.