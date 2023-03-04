LINCOLN — Millard South finally got to enjoy a championship dogpile.

The Patriots washed away three previous years of state tournament frustration with a 72-60 win over Lincoln High in the Class A final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Millard South had lost in the semifinals each season since 2019-20.

The victory will be remembered as the final game in the careers of "The Big Three" -- seniors Mya Babbitt, Cora Olsen and Khloe Lemon. They combined for 70 of the 72 points, with Babbitt's 30 leading the way.

She stepped it up in the final period as the Patriots worked to keep players with foul trouble in the game. Babbitt scored 15 in the fourth quarter, including three huge treys to keep Millard South on top.

Babbitt, who sank eight 3-pointers in a semifinal victory Friday night, was 1 for 7 from behind the arc entering the final period. She finished with 16 treys in the tournament to set a Class A record.

"My teammates kept telling me to shoot the ball," Babbitt said. "They always have my back."​

After her 30, Olsen and Lemon chipped in 20 points each to get "The Big Three" total to 70. They finish their varsity careers as a rarity -- three 1,000-point scorers on the same team.

Senior guard Lexi Finkenbiner scored the team's other two points and also contributed a game-high 16 rebounds.

It didn't start well for the Patriots, who trailed 17-10 after the first quarter.

"We couldn't really make the shots right away and that was different from our first two games," Babbitt said. "We just had to adjust and tell ourselves that the next one would go in."

Millard South responded with a 28-point second quarter. The Patriots opened an 11-point lead but the Links cut it to eight by halftime after a 3-pointer by Briauna Robinson.

The Links trimmed the deficit to four in the third quarter as the fouls began to mount. Olsen and starter Juliana Jones headed to the bench with four fouls each and Lemon picked up her fourth early in the final period.

Lincoln High closed within five at 56-51 but Babbitt hit two consecutive 3-pointers to stem the tide. The Patriots slowly pulled away and with victory assured in the closing seconds, there were smiles all around among the Millard South players.

Then came the dogpile.

"It's a really surreal feeling, going out there and coming out with the gold," Lemon said. "We've been coached by (Bryce) Meyers since eighth grade so it's a really good feeling to finish on top."

Robinson led the Links with 20 points while Kiana Wiley had 12 before fouling out with 3:22 left.

Lincoln High (25-2)... 17 13 15 15 — 60

Millard South (27-2)... 10 28 13 21 — 72

LH: Jailynn Brill 5-7 2-2 12, Briauna Robinson 6-16 7-11 20, Dyvine Harris 2-8 6-6 10, Nya Jock 2-8 0-0 6, Kiana Wiley 5-9 2-2 12. Totals 20-48 17-21 60.

MS: Lexi Finkenbiner 1-2 0-0 2, Cora Olsen 7-13 6-9 10, Mya Babbitt 10-23 6-6 30, Khloe Lemon 7-13 5-7 20. Totals 25-51 17-22 72.

3-point goals: LH 3-13 (Robinson 1-4, Harris 0-1, Jock 2-7, Wiley 0-1); MS 5-17 (Babbitt 4-12, Lemon 1-5). Rebounds: LH 23 (Brill 9); MS 37 (Finkenbiner 16). Total fouls: LH 20; MS 19. Fouled out: LH, Wiley. Turnovers: LH 13; MS 13. Field-goal percentage: LH .417; MS .490. Free-throw percentage: LH .810; MS .773.

