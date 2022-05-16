Class A: Millard South rolls past Omaha Creighton Prep

Millard South defeated Omaha Creighton Prep 8-2 at Werner Park on Monday night to remain unbeaten in the Class A state baseball tournament.

The Patriots struck for four runs in the first and four more in the fifth.

Max Heard, Conlin Grady and Logan Anderson each had two RBIs for Millard South, which advances to a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Tuesday at UNO against top-ranked Millard West.

​Grant Renken allowed one hit in five innings to get the win.

The second-ranked Junior Jays (28-6) will play an elimination game at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Fricke Field against Elkhorn South.

