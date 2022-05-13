Class A: Millard South seizes control in third inning, defeats Lincoln Southeast in first round

Friday’s Class A first-round game was tight in nearly every category. But the third inning.

In that frame, Millard South scored five times en route to a 9-5 win over Lincoln Southeast at Werner Park.

The Patriots (24-8) trailed 3-1 to the 22-7 Knights entering the bottom of the inning before racking up four hits and a walk. Two errors also helped keep Millard South’s offense going.

“You get to this time of the year and the margin of error gets very small,” Southeast coach Montana Jones said. “We made too many uncharacteristic mistakes on the bases and on defense, so if we could have just cut down on those mistakes we were right there.”

Brayden Smith, Max Heard, Logan Anderson and Grant Renken had RBI hits for the Patriots.

“We got down early but I have all the confidence in the world in our offensive lineup, so I felt we’d get some opportunities to score,” Millard South coach Greg Geary said. “They’re a quality opponent, that was a tough lineup to get through and it wasn’t our best game by any means but we’ll take a win for sure.”

Conlin Grady picked up the win, going 4 1/3 inning.

Will Jesske paced Southeast, which scored single runs in five of the seven innings, with two RBIs and scored twice. The Knights have scored five or more runs in 21 of their last 23 games, so the postgame message from Jones was simple – they’ll need to be better defensively in Monday’s 1 p.m. elimination game.

“I told the kids that it’s a double-elimination tournament for a reason,” Jones said. “If we pitch well and play good defense, our offense is good enough to put pressure on teams so we just have to find a way to clean it up and come back on Monday.”

Millard South advanced to play the winner of Omaha Creighton Prep-Omaha Westside at 7 p.m. Monday.

Lincoln Southeast (22-7).....201 110 0—5 10 3

Millard South (24-8)............105 102 X—9 9 2

W: Grady. L: Buettenback. 2B: LSE, Jesske. MS, Heard, Kozeal, Smith, Anderson.