Class A: Millard South seizes control in third inning, defeats Lincoln Southeast in first round

Friday’s Class A first-round game was tight in nearly every category. But the third inning.
In that frame, Millard South scored five times en route to a 9-5 win over Lincoln Southeast at Werner Park.
The Patriots (24-8) trailed 3-1 to the 22-7 Knights entering the bottom of the inning before racking up four hits and a walk. Two errors also helped keep Millard South’s offense going.
“You get to this time of the year and the margin of error gets very small,” Southeast coach Montana Jones said. “We made too many uncharacteristic mistakes on the bases and on defense, so if we could have just cut down on those mistakes we were right there.”
Brayden Smith, Max Heard, Logan Anderson and Grant Renken had RBI hits for the Patriots.
“We got down early but I have all the confidence in the world in our offensive lineup, so I felt we’d get some opportunities to score,” Millard South coach Greg Geary said. “They’re a quality opponent, that was a tough lineup to get through and it wasn’t our best game by any means but we’ll take a win for sure.”
Conlin Grady picked up the win, going 4 1/3 inning.
Will Jesske paced Southeast, which scored single runs in five of the seven innings, with two RBIs and scored twice. The Knights have scored five or more runs in 21 of their last 23 games, so the postgame message from Jones was simple – they’ll need to be better defensively in Monday’s 1 p.m. elimination game.
“I told the kids that it’s a double-elimination tournament for a reason,” Jones said. “If we pitch well and play good defense, our offense is good enough to put pressure on teams so we just have to find a way to clean it up and come back on Monday.”
Millard South advanced to play the winner of Omaha Creighton Prep-Omaha Westside at 7 p.m. Monday.
Lincoln Southeast (22-7).....201 110 0—5 10 3 Millard South (24-8)............105 102 X—9 9 2
W: Grady. L: Buettenback. 2B: LSE, Jesske. MS, Heard, Kozeal, Smith, Anderson.
Photos: Nebraska state baseball tournament, Friday
Kearney's Brayden Andersen can't hold onto this pop-up hit by Millard West's Nixon Snyder in the bottom of the third inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday. It was ruled to hit and Snyder eventually scored that inning.
Lincoln East's Jalen Worthley started the game against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
Millard West's Jaxson Cahoy started against Kearney during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
Millard West's Dylan Driessen steals third base ahead of the tag from Kearney's Dawson Stutz in the second inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
Kearney's Brayden Andersen pitches to Millard West's to Peyton Moore during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
Millard West's Nixon Snyder, left,is greeted by Dylan Driessen after Nixon scored in the third inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
Kearney's Brayden Andersen can't hold onto a throw as Millard West's Nixon Snyder scores on a pass ball in the bottom of the third inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
A dragonfly zooms past Lincoln East's Jalen Worthley as he throws the games first pitch against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
Elkhorn South's Carter Navin pitches against Lincoln East during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
Elkhorn South Lincoln East's Cooper Erikson, No. 16, is greeted by Elijah Erikson after he scores on a stolen base and an error in the first inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
Lincoln East's A.J. Seizys scores after a bunt by Jaelyn Welch and an error by Elkhorn South catcher Cole Goeser in the second inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
Elkhorn South's Michael Meckna walks through the dugout in a game against Lincoln East during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
Lincoln East starting pitcher Jalen Worthley, left, talks to his brother the catcher, Jeter Worthley before the start of an inning against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley watches a pitch go by against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
Elkhorn South's Eli Small runs down a ball hit by Lincoln East's Cooper Erikson during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
Elkhorn South's Michael Valdivia tries to tag out Lincoln East's Ryan Clementi on a pick-off play in the third inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
Elkhorn South's Devin Fritzsch pitches against Lincoln East during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
Millard South's Conlin Grady pitches during their state baseball game against Lincoln Southeast at Werner Park on Friday.
Lincoln Southeast's Will Jesske celebrates after getting to second base during their state baseball game against Millard South at Werner Park on Friday.
Lincoln Southeast's Max Buettenback pitches during their state baseball game against Millard South at Werner Park on Friday.
Millard South's Braden Sweet (left) high-fives Logan Anderson after scoring during their state baseball game against Lincoln Southeast at Werner Park on Friday.
Millard South's Braden Cannon (right) tagged Lincoln Southeast's Luke Blatchford out at third base during their state baseball game at Werner Park on Friday.
Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget throws the ball to the infield during their state baseball game against Millard South at Werner Park on Friday.
Millard South's Brayden Smith celebrates after getting to second base during their state baseball game against Lincoln Southeast at Werner Park on Friday.
Millard South's Logan Anderson hits during their state baseball game against Lincoln Southeast at Werner Park on Friday.
Millard South's Logan Anderson smiles after getting a double during their state baseball game against Lincoln Southeast at Werner Park on Friday.
Millard South's Braden Cannon closes out their state baseball game against Lincoln Southeast at Werner Park on Friday.
Millard South's Jake Dennis celebrates after tagging out Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget during their state baseball game at Werner Park on Friday.
Millard South's Grant Renken (from left), Logan Anderson, and Max Heard celebrate after winning their state baseball game against Lincoln Southeast at Werner Park on Friday.
