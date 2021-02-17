Class A: Millard South's ride to the top wasn't always smooth after first day

A roller coaster first day at the state tournament left Class A’s top team a bit wobbly on its feet.

Two-time defending champion Millard South had a bumpy start, a high rise then saw the bottom drop out during the opening rounds Wednesday at the CHI Health Center.

The Patriots ran out to a sizable lead in the team race behind nine who advanced to Thursday’s semifinals, but five others had the ride end early, including unanimous No. 2 Miles Anderson.

The freshman was upset 11-9 in the first round by unranked DJ Bonam of Omaha Central, then found himself on the wrong end of a showdown with Omaha Westside’s Logan Edwards in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Edwards, ranked No. 1 by Huskermat, trailed 2-0 after the first period before pinning Anderson in the second. It was the start of a disappointing run of five straight losses for the Patriots.

Fellow tournament newcomers Gino Rettele, JJ Latenser, Caeden Olin and Christian Nash all had medal hopes end with losses in the second consolation round, halting Millard South’s hopes of making a run at the state record of 12 placewinners in one tournament.