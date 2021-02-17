Class A: Millard South's ride to the top wasn't always smooth after first day

A roller coaster first day at the state tournament left Class A’s top team a bit wobbly on its feet.
Two-time defending champion Millard South had a bumpy start, a high rise then saw the bottom drop out during the opening rounds Wednesday at the CHI Health Center.
The Patriots ran out to a sizable lead in the team race behind nine who advanced to Thursday’s semifinals, but five others had the ride end early, including unanimous No. 2 Miles Anderson.
The freshman was upset 11-9 in the first round by unranked DJ Bonam of Omaha Central, then found himself on the wrong end of a showdown with Omaha Westside’s Logan Edwards in the second round of the consolation bracket.
Edwards, ranked No. 1 by Huskermat, trailed 2-0 after the first period before pinning Anderson in the second. It was the start of a disappointing run of five straight losses for the Patriots.
Fellow tournament newcomers Gino Rettele, JJ Latenser, Caeden Olin and Christian Nash all had medal hopes end with losses in the second consolation round, halting Millard South’s hopes of making a run at the state record of 12 placewinners in one tournament.
“For some of these guys, what they experienced in this round has got to be the driving force that gets them going for the summer, the offseason and for next season,” coach Nate Olson said. “All those guys this round, we felt like we were there but this has to just open their eyes.”
The Patriots may have been down, but they are hardly out.
Millard South put Caleb Coyle (120 pounds), Conor Knopick (126), Aiden Robertson (132), Joel Adams (138), Tyler Antoniak (145), Scott Robertson (152), Antrell Taylor (160), Connor Hoy (195) and Nolan Olafson (285) into Thursday morning’s semifinals.
The group accounted for bonus points in 16 of their 18 matches, including 11 pins.
“Nine in the semifinals is incredible,” Olson said. “There’s a couple of guys that pulled out big matches that were tossups. And the pins in those quarterfinals were huge. They’re always doing what we’re needing them to be doing.”
Knopick, Roberts, Taylor and Hoy each pinned both of their Wednesday opponents. Both from Knopick, an Iowa State signee, came in the first period.
They were the bonus points the Patriots needed to take aim at the state tournament scoring record, a mark that may now be safe for another year.
Millard South was on pace to make a run through two rounds of wrestling. But that 0-5 consolation showing will make record chasing an uphill battle.
Third-ranked North Platte and No. 4 Papillion-La Vista finished Wednesday’s action tied for second in the team race, 38 points behind Millard South.
Both have plenty of options left in the way of scoring. North Platte’s five semifinalists are second to only Millard South — Lincoln East will also have five semifinalists. The Bulldogs have two others alive in the wrestleback round.
Papio has three left with gold medal hopes. The Monarchs will have six others wrestling in the consolation rounds.
Grand Island and Norfolk round out the day's top five teams.
Semifinals are slated for 9 a.m. Thursday with televised championship matches scheduled for 7 p.m.