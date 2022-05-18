Class A: Millard West defeats Omaha Creighton Prep to stay alive in state baseball tournament

Last year's Class A state tournament runner-up isn't ready to go away just yet.

Millard West has a chance for redemption after a 5-1 win over Omaha Creighton Prep in Wednesday night's elimination game at UNO. The 29-6 Wildcats advance to play Lincoln East on Thursday at 4 p.m., with the winner moving on to play Millard South at 7 for the title.

Wednesday night's game, which matched the top two ranked teams in the state, was a pitcher's duel until late. The Wildcats' Jaxson Cahoy and the Junior Jays' Ryan Bauer kept it close, with Millard West holding a 2-1 lead in the sixth.

The Wildcats loaded the bases with two out, bringing leadoff batter Drew Borner to the plate. On pitch No. 103 from Bauer, he doubled in the left-center field alley to clear the bases and put Millard West on top 5-1.

"I hit it pretty hard," Borner said. "When I saw it drop, I was pretty hyped."

That was more than enough offense for Wildcats closer Mason Koch, who had entered the game for Cahoy in the sixth and stranded the tying run at second. He mowed down Prep in order in the seventh to post his ninth save.

"I just had to go out and do my role," he said. "Jaxson set me up and we finished it off for him."

Millard West had taken a 2-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by Avery Moore and a run-scoring groundout by Dylan Driessen.

Prep cut that lead in half in the fifth when Parker Mooney belted an RBI double into the right-field corner. The Junior Jays left the tying run on base when Elliott Peterson was called out for batter's interference and Grant Hatcher struck out.

"It was a gutsy performance from Jaxson on the mound tonight," Millard West coach Steve Frey said. "We got two runs early and were able to hold them off."

The Junior Jays finish the season 29-7.

Omaha Creighton Prep (29-7)....000 010 0—1

Millard West (29-6)...................200 003 x—5

W: Cahoy. L: Bauer. S: Koch. 2B: CP, Mooney, Thiele; MW, Borner.

