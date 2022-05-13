Class A: Millard West holds Kearney to 2 hits in first round win

Top-ranked Millard West relied on strong pitching Friday to capture a first-round victory at the Class A state baseball tournament.

Starter Jaxson Cahoy struck out 10 and closer Mason Koch got the save in a 3-0 win over Kearney at Werner Park. The Wildcats moved to 27-5 while advancing to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Monday.

The 15-10 Bearcats, who were held to two hits, fall into a losers bracket game Monday at 10 a.m.

Cahoy had a no-hitter going until Kearney's Karter Lee led off with an opposite-field single in the sixth inning. Cahoy said he wasn't aware that he was throwing a gem until he heard it from the the Bearcats' bench.

"I didn't know it until somebody said something," he said. "Then right after that, they got a hit."

The game was still in doubt with Millard West leading 2-0. Kearney went on to load the bases but Koch, a Creighton pledge, came on to strike out Brayden Andersen to retire the side.

"I love having him here," Cahoy said. "I'm happy to give him the ball."

The Wildcats scratched out a run in the third inning with the help of an infield error and another in the fifth on an RBI single by Drew Borner.

Andersen also was pitching well for the Bearcats, yielding just three hits through five innings. Reliever Lucas Wegner surrendered a run in the sixth on an RBI triple by Peyton Moore.

That three-run cushion proved to be enough as Koch retired Kearney in order in the seventh to nail down the victory.

"I knew this was going to be a pitcher's duel," Millard West coach Steve Frey said. "Jaxson threw a heck of a game and we were able to capitalize on a few mistakes."

Frey said he was happy to see his Wildcats, who stretched their win streak to 12 games, pass their opening test in the double-elimination event.

"There's nothing more important than winning in the first round," he said. "You win and you can set up your rotation, but if you lose you're playing for your life."

Kearney (15-10) ... 000;000;0--0;2;1

Millard West (27-5) ... 001;011;x--3;6;1

W: Cahoy. L: Andersen. 3B: MW, P. Moore.

