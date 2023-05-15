Here's a look at the Class A results from Monday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.

* * *

Millard West beats Omaha Creighton Prep

The defending champion flexed its muscles Monday night.

Millard West rolled to a 9-1 win over Omaha Creighton Prep in a winner's bracket game at Werner Park. The 31-5 Wildcats are one win away from returning to Friday's championship game.

Brady Brau, the No. 9 batter in the order, came up big. He drove in a pair with a second-inning single and two more with a sixth-inning single.

"He's just a gritty kid," Millard West coach Steve Frey said. "He's a football guy but he's gotten the opportunity to play and he's made the most of it."

Brau said he was proud that his four-RBI night helped keep the Wildcats unbeaten in the tourney.

"I was kind of nervous because this is my last time playing baseball," he said. "But I was feeling really comfortable up at the plate."

The Junior Jays were held to a first-inning Grant Sommers single. Millard West starter walked three in the inning and surrendered a run but a 6-4-3 double play got him out of the jam.

"That was absolutely huge for us," Frey said. "Jackson is not going to get rattled and he made a big pitch to get us out of that inning."

The Wildcats took the lead for good on Brau's first two-run single. A Peyton Moore sacrifice fly made it 3-0 in the third before a six-run sixth broke the game open.

Brau drove in a pair and two similar plays at home yielded four more runs. Both times, the Millard West runner jarred the ball loose from the Prep catcher's mitt.

The only negative for the Wildcats was an injury suffered by Caleb Lanphear, who was struck just under the eye by a second-inning pitch. Frey said it was uncertain if he'd be back later in the tourney.

The loss dropped Prep into an elimination game against Grand Island on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

Brau said the Wildcats hope to keep their momentum going in an effort to repeat as state champs.

"This team has really come together," he said. "We want it even more this year."

Millard West (31-5).............021 006 0—9 7 0

Creighton Prep (20-11).......100 000 0—1 1 3

W: Sterbens. L: Schneckenberger. 2B: MW, Lewis.

Lincoln East downs Elkhorn South

A big first inning paved the way to victory Monday night for Lincoln East at the Class A state baseball tournament.

The Spartans scored seven and cruised to a 7-1 win over Elkhorn South at Werner Park. The victory puts East one victory away from Friday night's final at UNO.

Coach Mychal Lanik's squad went to work in the top of the first as the Spartans bunched five singles with four walks. Troy Peltz had the big hit with a two-run single.

"That's about the fifth or sixth time we've done that this year," Lanik said. "We just kind of come out and ambush people."

The Storm scratched out a second-inning run off East starter Paul Shortridge but were shut out the rest of the way. The junior left-hander scattered eight hits before leaving the game with one out in the seventh.

"Paul just did what Paul does," Lanik said. "He's done that all year long for us."

Shortridge said East's big first inning allowed him to settle in.

"The offense helped me out a lot," he said. "They went up there and set the tone and made my job easy."

Elkhorn South threatened in that seventh inning, loading the bases with one out. Reliever Connor Johnson got the final two strikeouts to nail down the victory.

The Spartans advance to a 4 p.m. game Wednesday at UNO.

East is seeking to become the first Lincoln team since Southeast in 1977 to capture Class A.

"The job is not finished," Shortridge said. "But honestly, this feels really good."

Elkhorn South will play Bellevue West in a 7 p.m. elimination game Tuesday at UNO.

Lincoln East (29-4)..........700 000 0—7 8 0

Elkhorn South (26-8).......010 000 0—1 10 1

​W: Shortridge. L: Navin. 2B: LE, Biester. 3B: LE, Evasco.

Bellevue West knocks out Papio South

Bellevue West scored three runs in the third inning to beat Papillion-La Vista South 5-1 on Monday.

The Titans outhit the Thunderbirs 7-5, but had five errors as Bellevue West scored three unearned runs.

The Thunderbirds advance to play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Anderson Field

Papio South (21-11)............001 000 0—1 7 5

Bellevue West (19-11)........103 001 x—5 5 2

W: Hosick. L: Vallinch. 2B: PLVS, Wallace. 3B: BW, Jeffus.

Grand Island eliminates Gretna

Cohen Evans pitched a two-hitter and struck out 13 on Monday as Grand Island defeated Gretna 2-0 in an elimination game.

The 13-10 Islanders, who scored both their runs in the third inning, advance to play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Tal Anderson Field.

The season ends for the 22-10 Dragons.

Gretna (22-10)................000 000 0—0 2 1

Grand Island (13-10)......002 000 x—2 5 1

​W: Evans. L: Thomas. 2B: G, Leahy.

