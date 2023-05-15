Here's a look at the Class A results from Monday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.
Millard West beats Omaha Creighton Prep
The defending champion flexed its muscles Monday night.
Millard West rolled to a 9-1 win over Omaha Creighton Prep in a winner's bracket game at Werner Park. The 31-5 Wildcats are one win away from returning to Friday's championship game.
Brady Brau, the No. 9 batter in the order, came up big. He drove in a pair with a second-inning single and two more with a sixth-inning single.
"He's just a gritty kid," Millard West coach Steve Frey said. "He's a football guy but he's gotten the opportunity to play and he's made the most of it."
Brau said he was proud that his four-RBI night helped keep the Wildcats unbeaten in the tourney.
"I was kind of nervous because this is my last time playing baseball," he said. "But I was feeling really comfortable up at the plate."
The Junior Jays were held to a first-inning Grant Sommers single. Millard West starter walked three in the inning and surrendered a run but a 6-4-3 double play got him out of the jam.
"That was absolutely huge for us," Frey said. "Jackson is not going to get rattled and he made a big pitch to get us out of that inning."
The Wildcats took the lead for good on Brau's first two-run single. A Peyton Moore sacrifice fly made it 3-0 in the third before a six-run sixth broke the game open.
Brau drove in a pair and two similar plays at home yielded four more runs. Both times, the Millard West runner jarred the ball loose from the Prep catcher's mitt.
The only negative for the Wildcats was an injury suffered by Caleb Lanphear, who was struck just under the eye by a second-inning pitch. Frey said it was uncertain if he'd be back later in the tourney.
The loss dropped Prep into an elimination game against Grand Island on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.
Brau said the Wildcats hope to keep their momentum going in an effort to repeat as state champs.
"This team has really come together," he said. "We want it even more this year."
Millard West (31-5).............021 006 0—9 7 0 Creighton Prep (20-11).......100 000 0—1 1 3
W: Sterbens. L: Schneckenberger. 2B: MW, Lewis.
Lincoln East downs Elkhorn South
A big first inning paved the way to victory Monday night for Lincoln East at the Class A state baseball tournament.
The Spartans scored seven and cruised to a 7-1 win over Elkhorn South at Werner Park. The victory puts East one victory away from Friday night's final at UNO.
Coach Mychal Lanik's squad went to work in the top of the first as the Spartans bunched five singles with four walks. Troy Peltz had the big hit with a two-run single.
"That's about the fifth or sixth time we've done that this year," Lanik said. "We just kind of come out and ambush people."
The Storm scratched out a second-inning run off East starter Paul Shortridge but were shut out the rest of the way. The junior left-hander scattered eight hits before leaving the game with one out in the seventh.
"Paul just did what Paul does," Lanik said. "He's done that all year long for us."
Shortridge said East's big first inning allowed him to settle in.
"The offense helped me out a lot," he said. "They went up there and set the tone and made my job easy."
Elkhorn South threatened in that seventh inning, loading the bases with one out. Reliever Connor Johnson got the final two strikeouts to nail down the victory.
The Spartans advance to a 4 p.m. game Wednesday at UNO.
East is seeking to become the first Lincoln team since Southeast in 1977 to capture Class A.
"The job is not finished," Shortridge said. "But honestly, this feels really good."
Elkhorn South will play Bellevue West in a 7 p.m. elimination game Tuesday at UNO.
Lincoln East (29-4)..........700 000 0—7 8 0 Elkhorn South (26-8).......010 000 0—1 10 1
W: Shortridge. L: Navin. 2B: LE, Biester. 3B: LE, Evasco.
Bellevue West knocks out Papio South
Bellevue West scored three runs in the third inning to beat Papillion-La Vista South 5-1 on Monday.
The Titans outhit the Thunderbirs 7-5, but had five errors as Bellevue West scored three unearned runs.
The Thunderbirds advance to play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Anderson Field
Papio South (21-11)............001 000 0—1 7 5 Bellevue West (19-11)........103 001 x—5 5 2
W: Hosick. L: Vallinch. 2B: PLVS, Wallace. 3B: BW, Jeffus.
Grand Island eliminates Gretna
Cohen Evans pitched a two-hitter and struck out 13 on Monday as Grand Island defeated Gretna 2-0 in an elimination game.
The 13-10 Islanders, who scored both their runs in the third inning, advance to play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Tal Anderson Field.
The season ends for the 22-10 Dragons.
Gretna (22-10)................000 000 0—0 2 1 Grand Island (13-10)......002 000 x—2 5 1
W: Evans. L: Thomas. 2B: G, Leahy.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Louis Schneckenberger (5) pitches during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Jackson Williams (28) fields a ball in the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Ben Sterbens (11) pitches in the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Tyson Lewis (9) pumps his fist to celebrate an out during the third inning of the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Joey Hartnett (33) knocks the ball loose from Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Chase (8) while sliding into home in the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) slides into home during the 6th inning of the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Joshua Kearney (15) pitches during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Kaden Struck (14) hits a single during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Tyson Lewis (9) catches a fly ball during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West Head Coach Steve Frey, right, pats Caleb Lanphear, left, on the head in the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday. Lanphear was hit in the face by a pitch in the second inning of the game.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Korey Cozad, left, shakes hands with Omaha Creighton Prep's Samuel Patton, right, after the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday. Millard West won 9-1.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Tyson Lewis (9) reacts to a balk by Omaha Creighton Prep's pitcher Louis Schneckenberger (5) during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Coby Hatcher (13) chases down Millard West's Landon Horst (1) during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's dugout cheers after Omaha Creighton Prep's Grant Sommers (17) strikes out during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Caleb Lanphear sports a bruised eye during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday. Lanphear was hit by a pitch during the second inning.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Kai Burkey, left, and Owen Laessig, right, celebrate with a chest bump during the first inning of the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday. Lincoln East scored 7 runs in the first inning.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Hayden Kelberlau (11) throws to first during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Owen Laessig, top, jumps over Elkhorn South's Michael Meckna, bottom, after a wild throw to second base during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Paul Shortridge (3) pitches during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz (2) catches a fly ball during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Owen Laessig (6) throws to first during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Jack Ohlrich (3) pitches during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley (42) hits the ball during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Paul Shortridge (3) smiles as he walks off the field after pitching six and one-third innings during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Connor Johnson (13) pitches during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Owen Laessig (6) fields a ball during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Connor Johnson (13) hugs his teammates after winning the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Paul Shortridge (3) pitches during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Harrison Biester (5) points to the stands after hitting a double during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Trey Mandina, left, tags out Lincoln East's Tanner Peterson, right, during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Eli Small, right, smiles at Lincoln East's Paul Shortridge, left, while leading off of first base during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's AJ Evasco (7) smiles as he rounds second base for a triple during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Tanner Peterson, left, poses with his teammates Owen Laessig, center, and Harrison Biester, right, after Peterson made a diving catch to end the sixth inning during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's infield takes a knee behind Connor Johnson (13) while he warmed up to celebrate his 17th birthday during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) avoids Grand Island's Kevin Ramos Corral (7) while in a pickle in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard West dugout and fans celebrate a grand slam by Nick Venteicher (2) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) rounds the bases for a grand slam in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Cohen Nelson (3) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Jackson Williams (28) bats in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) shows off after coming in safe at second past Grand Island's Sam Dinkelman (1) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Kevin Ramos Corral (7) throws the ball to first to get a Millard West' player out in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Drew Deremer (7) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Tanner Wilbeck (21) smiles in the dugout during the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Jackson Williams (28) runs to third in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Korey Cozad (5) puts on his catcher's equipment in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Sam Dinkelman (1) throws the ball to first in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island head coach Kirby Wells talks with the umpires in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Cohen Nelson (3) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Broxton Barrientos (6) throws the ball infield in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island head coach Kirby Wells talks to his team on the mound in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Cohen Nelson (3) watches his team from the dugout in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) gets caught in a pickle between Grand Island's Kevin Ramos Corral (7) and Riley Plummer (4) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Evan Gydesen (22) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Carson Leiting (9) slides safe into first after being caught trying to steal second past Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Samuel Bespoyasny (11) pitches in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (14) celebrates an out in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Michael Scheef (7) goes for a bunt in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Gretna dugout celebrates a play in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Skylar Graham (13) pitches in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (14) slides safely into first next to Gretna's Griffin Goldman (26) after being caught trying to steal second in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Wheelock (1) makes a catch in left field in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Mitchell Collins (3) and Grant Sommers (17) celebrate runs in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Brendan Albers (24) stands in the dugout in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Lisec (16) grabs his helmet after sliding into third in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (14) runs to third in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Samuel Bespoyasny (11) pitches in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Chase (8) slides into second in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep assistant coach Joe Ryberg in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans celebrate a play in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
